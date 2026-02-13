Former Princeton star Caden Pierce transferring to Purdue

Open Extended Reactions

Former Princeton star Caden Pierce, the 2023-24 Ivy League Player of the Year, is transferring to Purdue, he told ESPN on Friday.

Pierce is sitting out this season to finish his degree at Princeton before playing his final season in West Lafayette in 2026-27. He announced his intentions over the summer before officially entering the transfer portal in October.

The 6-foot-7 forward also considered UConn, Duke, Louisville and Gonzaga before picking Purdue.

"I went on all five visits, just looking for the place that felt most like home for one year for me," Pierce said. "Purdue obviously has an unbelievable program that coach [Matt] Painter has built over the years. When I was on campus, with the coaches and with the guys, it felt like a great place for me. I wanted to be a part of that program. Mackey Arena is one of the best venues in college basketball, and I can be part of something special."

Pierce, the younger brother of Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce and former North Carolina forward Justin Pierce, started 89 games during his three seasons with the Tigers. He won Ivy League Rookie of the Year as a freshman in 2023, playing a key role on Princeton's Sweet 16 team, including a 16-rebound performance in the team's second-round NCAA tournament win over Missouri.

His breakout came as a sophomore, when he averaged 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists, winning Ivy League Player of the Year honors. Among the 22 low- and mid-major conference players of the year in 2023-24, Pierce was the only one to return to the same school the following season.

He battled through injuries for most of last season, with an ankle injury in late December resulting in two fully torn ligaments and two partially torn ligaments. He nonetheless earned second-team All-Ivy honors, averaging 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

"I'm feeling great," Pierce said. "That's been the nice thing about this year. I've been able to address whatever deficiencies I had without feeling like I had to play through injury or whatever I had. I was able to move at my own pace, get my body feeling great and stronger than ever.

"It's been a different, unique year. That's the only way to put it. I've never taken a full year off of competitive basketball. It's been a little bit of an adjustment. I'm still working out, getting all my work in, but it's by myself. I've had limited opportunities to play 5-on-5. Being removed from a competitive environment for this long has made me gain a new appreciation for the competitive side of basketball and the camaraderie in the locker room."

At Purdue, Pierce will be part of a sizable reload but should slot into the Boilermakers' starting lineup immediately. Matt Painter will lose four starters, including All-American Braden Smith and program stalwarts Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer. C.J. Cox is expected to return in the backcourt, while reserves Omer Mayer, Jack Benter, Gicarri Harris and Daniel Jacobsen could all see expanded roles.

The Boilermakers are also bringing in a top-15 recruiting class, a group that includes three SC Next 100 prospects: Luke Ertel, Sinan Huan and Jacob Webber.

"They're losing a lot of guys, a lot of older guys, a lot of seniors," Pierce said. "It's going to be a younger team. One of the things that makes coach Painter so respectable is he didn't promise anything throughout the process. 'You're still going to have to earn anything, but the opportunity is going to be there. You're an older guy, make your presence felt in the locker room and on the floor.' That's kind of why they wanted me.

"It appeals to me. I'm really looking forward to making my presence felt. Getting in the locker room with a good group of guys and being a part of something."