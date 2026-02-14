KU's Darryn Peterson 'good to go' against Iowa St., Bill Self says

Open Extended Reactions

Kansas star freshman Darryn Peterson is "good to go" for the Jayhawks' game Saturday at Iowa State, Bill Self told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Friday.

Self said Peterson, who missed Kansas' win earlier this week over No. 1 Arizona with flu-like symptoms, will start against the Cyclones.

Peterson, the projected No. 1 pick in June's NBA draft, has missed 11 games this season, most of them due to a lingering hamstring issue.

A 6-foot-6 guard, Peterson played the first two games of the season before missing the next seven. He returned for two games, but sat out for the overtime period against NC State on Dec. 13 before missing the next two games.

Peterson has played nine of the last 11 games, missing a Jan. 24 game against Kansas State with an ankle injury. He also played just 20 minutes against BYU, sitting out nearly the entire second half despite scoring 18 points in the first half.

On Monday, Peterson was initially expected to play, but did not appear for pregame warmups and was ultimately ruled out.

Despite the inconsistent availability, Peterson is averaging 20.5 points and 4.2 rebounds, shooting nearly 42% from 3-point range.

Kansas won the first meeting against Iowa State back on Jan. 13, beating the Cyclones by an 84-63 margin in Lawrence. That victory jumpstarted Kansas' current eight-game winning streak. Peterson had 16 points in that game.