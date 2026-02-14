Top guard in '26 class, Jordan Smith, picks Arkansas over Duke

Open Extended Reactions

Top-five senior Jordan Smith, the best guard in the 2026 class, has committed to Arkansas, he announced on Friday.

Smith picked John Calipari and the Razorbacks over Duke, Georgetown and Syracuse, while Indiana and Kentucky also made his final six from the summer. In Fayetteville, he'll immediately replace Darius Acuff, the star freshman and projected lottery pick.

"I chose Arkansas because coach Calipari can help improve my game. Playing for him is a blessing; he has had great success with many guards in the past," Smith told ESPN. "My goals are to help win a championship with my coaches and teammates, make friends for life, and hopefully be a one-and-done - in a positive and confident way, not cocky. I want to impact the program like Darius Acuff. We're different players, but I want to have the same impact."

Duke was considered the favorite for most of the summer and fall, but Arkansas began to generate momentum around the time of the early signing period and solidified its standing once the Blue Devils took a commitment in late December from five-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr.

Smith and Calipari developed a strong relationship during the recruiting process, helping the Razorbacks surge to the top of his list.

"The first time I spoke to Coach Calipari, he asked me what my goal was," he said. "I said it was to be a first-round pick, and he replied, 'Why not aim higher than that?' Let's get you there and push you to a higher level. Don't put limits on yourself.' That really meant a lot to me, that he believes in me that much. He has been very straightforward throughout the recruiting process, and I enjoy talking to him.

"All my visits were very good, but when I left Arkansas, I felt it was the right place for me."

A 6-foot-2 guard who can play either backcourt position, Smith is ranked No. 3 overall in the SC Next 100 for the class of 2026. He ranked in the top 10 on the Nike EYBL in points, assists, steals and blocks, averaging 19.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.4 steals and better than one block per game playing for Team Takeover. He also shot better than 60% inside the arc.

Smith won two gold medals with USA Basketball, at both the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup and the 2025 FIBA U19 Men's World Cup last summer. He averaged 8.4 points in the 2025 event.

Smith has a reputation as the player in the 2026 class who consistently impacts winning the most. From an athletic standpoint, he is physically imposing and powerful with a 6-9 wingspan and a chiseled physique. He utilizes his frame and excels defensively. He is switchable with anyone on that end of the floor because of his strength and toughness. He's also an elite perimeter rebounder.

Offensively, he attacks the basket with force and leverage like few other guards in the class, adding a dependable jump shot from beyond the arc and consistency from mid-range and the free-throw line. His on-court character traits are his superpower: defense, rebounding, competitiveness and unselfishness. He's incredibly productive now but also projects as a first-round, if not lottery, pick in the future.

Smith's commitment vaults Arkansas into the top-three recruiting classes in the country. He is the third SC Next 100 recruit to commit to the Razorbacks in the 2026 class, joining five-star forward JaShawn Andrews (No. 11) and four-star small forward Abdou Toure (No. 34).

Since moving to Fayetteville from Kentucky, Calipari has landed the No. 7 recruiting class in 2024 and the No. 3 recruiting class in 2025.