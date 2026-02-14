Miami (Ohio) moves to 25-0, remains lone unbeaten D-I team

Open Extended Reactions

OXFORD, Ohio -- Brant Byers scored 21 points, Peter Suder had 20 and 23rd-ranked Miami University beat Ohio 90-74 on Friday night to remain the lone unbeaten team in Division I.

Eian Elmer added 15 points for the RedHawks (25-0, 11-0 Mid-American Conference), who tied the single-season school record for victories set last season.

Jackson Paveletzke led Ohio (13-13, 7-6) with 22 points and Javan Simmons scored 12. The Bobcats struggled on 3-pointers, making only 5-of-21 while the RedHawks were 9-of-18 from beyond the arc and 21-of-28 on free throws.

Byers, Suder and Almar Atlason had six rebounds apiece as the RedHawks had a 38-29 advantage on the boards.

Miami had a 43-35 lead at halftime before steadily pulling away. It opened the second half on a 7-2 run, including five points by Byers, who finished 13-of-16 from the foul line.

The largest lead was 83-63 with four minutes remaining.

The game was close for the first 15 minutes. The RedHawks were up 30-26 before getting some breathing room with an 11-4 run to extend their lead to 41-30 with 1:58 remaining in the first half.

Miami tied a school record for single-game home attendance with a sellout crowd of 10,640 at Millett Hall. It was the same crowd figure for the Jan. 31 game against Northern Illinois.