Memphis suspends Davis, Hakim for violation of team rules

A turbulent season for Memphis took another turn Saturday with the announcement of a suspension of two players.

Hasan Abdul Hakim and Zach Davis have been "suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules," per the game's pregame broadcast before Saturday's matchup against Utah State.

Davis (7.2 PPG) scored 10 points in his team's loss to North Texas on Thursday. Hakim (6.2 PPG) hasn't played for the team since Jan. 24.

Memphis was not very competitive in the game and eventually lost 99-75, dropping Memphis to 12-12. The Tigers were the preseason pick to win the American but entered the weekend tied for sixth in the conference, a year after Penny Hardaway had his best year with the program.