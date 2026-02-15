BYU star Richie Saunders suffers season-ending torn ACL

Open Extended Reactions

BYU star Richie Saunders suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Saturday's win over Colorado, he announced Sunday.

Saunders left Saturday's game after falling awkwardly 45 seconds into the contest.

"To end my BYU career like this is heartbreaking," Saunders said in an Instagram post. "I've loved every moment and every challenge that came with representing the school I love. These past four years have shaped who I am -- on and off the court.

"Cougar Nation, thank you. Through the ups and downs, you've stuck with me. I'll never forget that."

Saunders, a senior, had developed into one of the elite shotmakers in college basketball over the past two seasons, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors and winning Big 12 Most Improved Player of the Year last season as a junior after averaging 16.5 points and shooting 43.2% from 3.

He has been even better this season, averaging career highs in points (18.0 PPG), rebounds (5.8 RPG), assists (2.1 APG) and steals (1.7 SPG), while shooting 37.6% from 3.

Saunders will finish his BYU career with more than 1,500 points over 128 games, ranking in the top 20 in program history in 3-point makes, 3-point attempts, steals, 20- and 30-point games, and free throw percentage.

"I think it sucked the life out of the gym, if I'm being honest," coach Kevin Young said after Saturday's game. "You never want to see an injury to any player, but definitely [not] to someone who's the heart and soul of our team [and] bleeds BYU blue. Just didn't like seeing it."

No. 22 BYU (19-6, 7-5 Big 12) will now lean more heavily on its elite perimeter duo of freshman AJ Dybantsa and point guard Robert Wright III. The two combined for 59 points, 18 rebounds and 12 assists in Saturday's win.

Young will likely have to turn to freshman Aleksej Kosti and former Idaho transfer Tyler Mrus for bigger roles in Sanders' absence. Neither player has carved out a consistent role this season, but both played their most minutes in several weeks in Saturday's game.

BYU travels to Arizona on Wednesday.