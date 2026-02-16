AP men's college basketball Top 25 poll breakdown

Open Extended Reactions

The Arizona Wildcats enjoyed a nine-week run atop the AP Top 25 -- then came back-to-back losses at Kansas and against Texas Tech.

Now the Michigan Wolverines take over, riding 10 straight wins to their first No. 1 ranking of the season -- just in time for big matchups at Purdue (Tuesday) and against Duke in Washington D.C. (Saturday).

Below is the full edition of the latest AP poll, featuring a stat to know and what's next for each team.

All times Eastern. All stats courtesy of ESPN Research unless otherwise noted.

Previous ranking: 2

2025-26 record: 24-1

Stat to know: Michigan notched its 10th 30-point win with its victory over UCLA on Saturday -- the most in Division I. It was also the Wolverines' 20th double-digit win of the campaign.

What's next: Tuesday at Purdue, 6:30 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 3

2025-26 record: 23-2

Stat to know: Houston is on a six-game win streak, adding its 18th straight home victory with Saturday's win over Kansas State.

What's next: Monday at Iowa State, 9 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 4

2025-26 record: 21-2

Stat to know: Duke notched its 29th straight home win with Saturday's victory over Clemson, joining Miami (Ohio) and Akron for longest active home win streak in Division I.

What's next: Monday vs. Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 1

2025-26 record: 23-2

Stat to know: Arizona became the third Division I team in the past 40 years to lose consecutive games immediately following a 20-0 or better start, joining this season's Nebraska team (started 20-0) and 2013-14 Syracuse (started 25-0).

What's next: Wednesday vs. BYU, 9 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 6

2025-26 record: 24-2

Stat to know: Alex Karaban upped his career 3-point total to 264, putting him within striking distance of surpassing Christian Vital (265) and Rashad Anderson (276) for the most in program history.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Creighton, 7 p.m., TNT/HBO Max

Previous ranking: 5

2025-26 record: 22-3

Stat to know: Iowa State snapped Kansas' eight-game win streak with the Cyclones' biggest victory against the Jayhawks since 1973.

What's next: Monday vs. Houston, 9 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 13

2025-26 record: 21-4

Stat to know: Braden Smith notched his 12th game with 10 or more assists this season with his 12-assist effort in Saturday's win over Iowa and now sits sixth on the all-time career assists list for Division I with 980.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Michigan, 6:30 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 9

2025-26 record: 18-5

Stat to know: Flory Bidunga recorded his ninth double-double of the season while Melvin Council Jr. had his third game with 20 or more points en route to Kansas' upset of Arizona last Monday.

What's next: Wednesday at Oklahoma State, 9 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 7

2025-26 record: 22-3

Stat to know: Pryce Sandfort recorded his 11th 20-point game on Saturday with 29 points against Northwestern.

What's next: Tuesday at Iowa, 9 p.m., Big Ten Network

Previous ranking: 8

2025-26 record: 21-5

Stat to know: With his 25 points against Indiana on Saturday, David Mirkovic joined Keaton Wagler as the first Illinois freshmen in the last 25 years to record multiple 25-point games in a season.

What's next: Wednesday at USC, 10 p.m., Big Ten Network

Previous ranking: 12

2025-26 record: 25-2

Stat to know: Graham Ike recorded his WCC-leading 13th double-double of season in Saturday's win over Santa Clara, passing Drew Timme for the most games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds (16) by a Gonzaga player in the last 30 seasons.

What's next: Wednesday at San Francisco, 11 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 14

2025-26 record: 19-6

Stat to know: Rueben Chinyelu had his SEC-leading 15th double-double of the season in Saturday's win over Kentucky -- Florida's first home victory against the Wildcats since 2018.

What's next: Tuesday vs. South Carolina, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 16

2025-26 record: 19-6

Stat to know: JT Toppin joined former North Carolina star Luke Maye as the only players in AP poll history (since 1948-49) to have a 30-point double-double in a road win over the AP No. 1 team with a 31-point, 13-rebound effort against Arizona on Saturday.

What's next: Tuesday at Arizona State, 11 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 15

2025-26 record: 22-3

Stat to know: Virginia is off to its best start through 25 games since 2018-19, when it opened that campaign 23-2 before going on to win that season's national championship.

What's next: Wednesday at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m., ACC Network

Previous ranking: 10

2025-26 record: 20-5

Stat to know: Michigan State's 21-point loss to Wisconsin on Friday was its largest since Feb. 22, 2022 (26-point loss at No. 25 Iowa). It was also the Spartans' fourth-largest loss as a top-10 team in the AP poll era (since 1948-49).

What's next: Tuesday vs. UCLA, 8:30 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 11

2025-26 record: 20-5

Stat to know: In their first game since losing Caleb Wilson to a fractured hand, four Tar Heel players recorded at least 15 points for the second time this season: Seth Trimble (19), Jarin Stevenson (19), Luka Bogavac (15) and Zayden High (15).

What's next: Tuesday at NC State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 17

2025-26 record: 20-5

Stat to know: After recording its 11th straight win with Saturday's victory over Providence, St. John's is now tied with Winthrop and Stephen F. Austin for the fourth-longest active streak in Division I behind Miami (Ohio) with 25, Saint Louis with 18 and Liberty with 15.

What's next: Wednesday at Marquette, 9 p.m., TNT

Previous ranking: 18

2025-26 record: 24-1

Stat to know: Saint Louis' 18 straight wins represent the second-longest active streak in Division I this season -- and just one short of the program record (19) set in 2013-14.

What's next: Tuesday at Rhode Island, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 19

2025-26 record: 21-4

Stat to know: Vanderbilt's 21 wins surpass last season's win total (20-13) and are tied for the program's most wins in a 25-game span since 2007-08.

What's next: Wednesday at Missouri, 9 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 21

2025-26 record: 19-6

Stat to know: Darius Acuff Jr. became the first SEC freshman to reach 500 points and 150 assists in a season since 2017-18, when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did it at Kentucky and Tremont Waters did it at LSU.

What's next: Wednedsday at Alabama, 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 24

2025-26 record: 19-6

Stat to know: Mikel Brown Jr.'s 74 points over the last two games are the most in a two-game span by any ACC player since Jerome Robinson had 75 for Boston College in February 2018.

What's next: Tuesday at SMU, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 23

2025-26 record: 25-0

Stat to know: The only unbeaten team in Division I, Miami (Ohio) leads the nation in scoring with 92.6 points per game.

What's next: Tuesday at Massacusetts, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 22

2025-26 record: 19-6

Stat to know: With Richie Saunders sidelined for the season with an ACL tear, Robert Wright III finished with a career-high 39 points in Saturday's overtime victory against Colorado -- just one game after setting a previous career-high 30 points at Baylor (his previous school).

What's next: Wednesday at Arizona, 9 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: Unranked

2025-26 record: 18-7

Stat to know: Wisconsin's 21-point win over Michigan State on Friday was its largest against an AP top-10 opponent in program history -- and third victory against an AP top-10 opponents this season, the most in Division I.

What's next: Tuesday at Ohio State, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: Unranked

2025-26 record: 18-7

Stat to know: Latrell Wrightsell became the third player in Division I to score 21 or more points in multiple games this season.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m., ESPN