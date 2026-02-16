Michigan supplants Arizona as No. 1 in men's basketball poll

Open Extended Reactions

Michigan is No. 1 in the Associated Press men's college basketball poll for the first time in 13 years, ending Arizona's nine-week reign.

The Wolverines (24-1) claimed 60 of 61 first-place votes in Monday's poll to climb one spot and supplant the Wildcats, who were unbeaten entering last week before falling at Kansas and at home to Texas Tech.

"Not much," Michigan coach Dusty May said when asked by the AP after Saturday's rout of UCLA about the significance of potentially topping the poll. "It means we haven't drank our own Kool-Aid. We've put ourselves in a position to be playing the types of games in mid-February that we want to be in, but we've got to continue to improve."

Michigan had been ranked No. 2 behind Arizona for six of Arizona's nine weeks at the top but was No. 1 in analytics rankings by KenPom, Evan Miyakawa and Bart Torvik last week.

Now the Wolverines have their first AP No. 1 ranking since January 2013.

Heavyweight Matchups With the Arizona-Houston and Michigan-Duke games on Saturday, it will be just the fifth time in AP poll history that there will be two top-4 matchups on the same day. Feb. 21, 2026 No. 4 Arizona at No. 2 Houston

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 3 Duke April 5, 2025 -- Final Four No. 2 Houston def. No. 1 Duke

No. 3 Florida def. No. 4 Auburn Nov. 5, 2019 -- Champions Classic No. 2 Kentucky def. No. 1 Michigan State

No. 4 Duke def. No. 3 Kansas April 5, 2008 -- Final Four No. 4 Kansas def. No. 1 North Carolina

No. 2 Memphis def. No. 3 UCLA Dec. 5, 1992 No. 4 Duke def. No. 1 Michigan

No. 3 Kansas def. No. 2 Indiana ESPN Research

Houston and Duke each moved up one spot to sit behind Michigan, with the second-ranked Cougars claiming the remaining first-place vote.

The Wolverines and Blue Devils are set to meet Saturday in a marquee nonconference matchup in the nation's capital, while Houston will play host to Arizona, which dropped three spots to No. 4, on the same day. It will be just the fifth time in AP poll history that two men's top-4 matchups will take place on the same day, according to ESPN Research.

UConn was next at No. 5, followed by Iowa State, Purdue, Kansas, Nebraska and Illinois to round out the top 10.

The Big 12 and Big Ten dominated the top of the poll while tying with a national-best six ranked teams. Those two leagues combined to have eight spots in the top 10. The ACC and SEC were next with four ranked teams each. The Big East had two, while the West Coast Conference, Atlantic 10 and Mid-American Conference each had one.

The seventh-ranked Boilermakers jumped six spots for the week's biggest leap, coming after an overtime win at Nebraska and a win at Iowa. The preseason No. 1 has won four straight entering Tuesday's visit from Michigan.

AP Top 25 Men's College Basketball Poll First-place votes in parentheses Team Rec. LW 1. Michigan (60) 24-1 2 2. Houston (1) 23-2 3 3. Duke 23-2 4 4. Arizona 23-2 1 5. UConn 24-2 6 6. Iowa State 22-3 5 7. Purdue 21-4 13 8. Kansas 19-6 9 9. Nebraska 22-3 7 10. Illinois 21-5 8 11. Gonzaga 25-2 12 12. Florida 19-6 14 13. Texas Tech 19-6 16 14. Virginia 22-3 15 15. Michigan State 20-5 10 16. North Carolina 20-5 11 17. St. John's 20-5 17 18. Saint Louis 24-1 18 19. Vanderbilt 21-4 19 20. Arkansas 19-6 21 21. Louisville 19-6 24 22. Miami (Ohio) 25-0 23 23. BYU 19-6 22 24. Wisconsin 18-7 NR 25. Alabama 18-7 NR

No. 13 Texas Tech rose three spots after its home win against Colorado followed by the overtime win at Arizona. No. 21 Louisville also jumped three spots, with freshman Mikel Brown starring with an ACC freshman-record 45 points in a win against NC State and 29 more in a win against Baylor.

Wisconsin went from receiving no votes in last week's poll to No. 24 after back-to-back wins against top-10 opponents Illinois and Michigan State last week. Alabama was the other new addition at No. 25.

The Badgers previously had fallen out of the poll after a Nov. 21 loss to BYU as they struggled through a 7-4 start. Last week's wins, along with being the only team to take down Michigan, has the Badgers alongside the Red Raiders as the only teams with victories against three top-10 teams this year.

"Early in the year we were soft mentally and physically," Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. "We had to mature, had to grow up collectively and individually. You're not going to be able to compete in these types of games in the upper echelon of this league if you're not physically and mentally tough. This group has responded."

In all, 13 teams moved up from last week.

No. 15 Michigan State and No. 16 North Carolina had the week's biggest tumbles of five spots. The Spartans lost at Wisconsin on Friday, while the Tar Heels lost at Miami while also learning that star freshman Caleb Wilson is out indefinitely with a fractured bone in his left hand.

Clemson (No. 20) and Kentucky (No. 25) fell out of the poll after losses last week.

Seven ranked teams fell from last week's position.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.