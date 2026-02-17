Nate Heise fuels No. 6 Iowa State's win over No. 2 Houston

Open Extended Reactions

AMES, Iowa -- Nate Heise hit a go-ahead 3-pointer and Tamin Lipsey came up with an offensive rebound in the final seconds to cap No. 6 Iowa State's rally in a 70-67 victory over Big 12 leader and second-ranked Houston on Monday night.

Heise was 3 for 3 from 3-point range hours after sister Taylor Heise scored to help the U.S. Women's Olympic hockey team beat Sweden 5-0 to reach the gold-medal game in Milan.

"Of all the games from him as a Cyclone, tonight stands out as the one that was most elite," Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said of Heise. "The confidence he's playing with is awesome."

The Cyclones (23-3, 10-3) closed with a 17-4 run to take down a second top-10 team in three days. Iowa State topped No. 8 Kansas 74-56 on Saturday.

The Cougars (23-3, 11-2) had their six-game winning streak snapped and their conference lead was cut to a half-game over No. 4 Arizona heading into their matchup Saturday in Houston. Iowa State is third, a game behind Houston.

Heise hit the 3-pointer from the left corner with 1:17 to play to give the Cyclones a 69-67 lead. Houston had two chances to tie or take the lead, but was called for a shot-clock violation with 43 seconds to play, then Chris Cenac Jr., missed a shot with four seconds left.

Blake Buchanan was fouled after rebounding Cenac's miss, but missed the front end of a one-and-one. Lipsey, though, got the offensive rebound, tapping the ball back to Joshua Jefferson, who was fouled with asecond left. Jefferson made his first free throw for the final margin.

Jefferson led Iowa State with 12 points. Heise had 11 and Buchanan had 10.

"Iowa State's good. It's not an easy place to come in and win," Houston coacvh Kelvin Sampson said. "I'm disappointed we didn't win. I'm not disappointed in our effort."

Kingston Flemings led Houston with 22 points. Emanuel Sharp had 16 points, all in the first half. Milos Uzan had 11 points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.