Dylan Mingo, top-10 recruit in '26, commits to North Carolina

Five-star senior Dylan Mingo has committed to North Carolina, giving Hubert Davis a top-15 recruit for the fourth consecutive recruiting class.

Mingo, who made his announcement on ESPN's "First Take," chose the Tar Heels over Baylor, Penn State and Washington. He also visited UConn, Miami and Alabama back in the fall before cutting his list.

"I felt like now was the right time," Mingo told ESPN earlier in the day. "And what made it the right time for the decision is seeing Caleb Wilson and Seth Trimble wear the North Carolina blue on their chest with so much pride. It shows the true culture they have there."

"I chose UNC because it felt like a family environment, from the players, fans, to the coaches," he added. "I felt like the UNC history and everyone who played there is huge. Knowing their will to win is always at the highest level. I would love to be a part of that."

While Carolina's history under Roy Williams focused primarily on its long list of high-level bigs -- and this year is more in line with those groups given the production of Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar -- Davis' tenure has featured plenty of high-level perimeter players.

"I feel like any North Carolina team in the past, especially under Coach Davis, runs through their guards," Mingo said. "I feel like their ability to let guards control the games is consistent. Seeing guys like Leaky Black or Drake Powell, who are high-level defenders with great versatility, have excelled there."

A 6-foot-5 point guard from Long Island Lutheran High School (New York), Mingo missed most of the high school season with an ankle injury and also sat out of last summer's Peach Jam with an injury. He's ranked No. 9 in the SC Next 100 and was named MVP of the NBA Top 100 Camp last summer after averaging 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

In 12 regular-season games on the Nike EYBL circuit with the PSA Cardinals, Mingo averaged 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 steals.

Mingo is a skilled and savvy guard who combines length, excellent positional size, production, defense and a scoring skill set. Because he brings a well-rounded game, his passing can be overlooked, although it's highly effective when driving to the rim off the dribble. With the ball in his hands, Mingo has demonstrated the cleverness and decision-making to navigate a ball screen by feeling his man, reading the coverage and locating the help. He has grown as a defender and has a big upside in that department due to his 6-10 wingspan. His 3-point shot is the primary area of improvement; he's capable from beyond the arc but not yet consistent.

"I feel like from day one my role will be a player who impacts winning in every aspect," Mingo said. "Honestly, I am just a person who will give it his all to win a national championship."

Mingo is the second commitment for Davis in North Carolina's 2026 recruiting class, joining SC Next 100 forward Maximo Adams (No. 25), who signed with the Tar Heels in the fall. Carolina has now landed a top-15 recruit in four straight recruiting classes, with Mingo following Elliot Cadeau (2023), Ian Jackson (2024) and Wilson (2025).