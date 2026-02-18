Auburn's Keyshawn Hall practices, but still out indefinitely

Open Extended Reactions

AUBURN, Ala. -- Auburn's leading scorer is out indefinitely after failing to "live up to the standards and expectations of our program," coach Steven Pearl said Tuesday.

Keyshawn Hall ranks fourth in the Southeastern Conference in scoring, averaging 20.7 points a game. Hall, who previously played at UNLV, George Mason and Central Florida, is shooting 40.6% from the field and is averaging 6.8 rebounds a game.

Pearl didn't offer much clarity on his status heading into Wednesday's game at Mississippi State.

"He is out indefinitely," Pearl said.

Hall sat out the team's loss to 20th-ranked Arkansas on Saturday and was benched for the final 12-plus minutes of last week's loss to No. 19 Vanderbilt. Auburn (14-11, 5-7 Southeastern Conference) outscored the Commodores 33-29 without him.

"The length and duration is up to him," Pearl said Saturday. "We are hoping this isn't something that has to drag out longer than it needs to."

Pearl said Hall is practicing with the team.

The Tigers' final six games of the regular season include home matchups against Kentucky (17-8, 8-4) and No. 25 Alabama (18-7, 8-4).