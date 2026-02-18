Keyshawn Hall practices, set to play for Auburn Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

AUBURN, Ala. -- Keyshawn Hall, Auburn's leading scorer, was not listed on Tuesday night's injury report, and is set to play Wednesday night against Mississippi State.

Earlier in the day, after Hall practiced with the team, Tigers coach Steven Pearl said that Hall, who ranks fourth in the SEC in scoring, averaging 20.7 points, was out indefinitely after failing to "live up to the standards and expectations of our program."

Hall, who previously played at UNLV, George Mason and UCF, is shooting 40.6% from the field and is averaging 6.8 rebounds for a Tigers team that is 14-11, 5-7 in the SEC.

Hall sat out the team's loss to 20th-ranked Arkansas on Saturday and was benched for the final 12-plus minutes of last week's loss to No. 19 Vanderbilt. Auburn outscored the Commodores 33-29 without him.

"The length and duration is up to him," Pearl said Saturday. "We are hoping this isn't something that has to drag out longer than it needs to."

The Tigers' final six games of the regular season include home matchups against Kentucky (17-8, 8-4) and No. 25 Alabama (18-7, 8-4). On Wednesday, they will take on a Bulldogs team that is 12-13, 4-8.

