Kansas State cruises past Baylor in Matthew Driscoll debut

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- P.J. Haggerty scored 34 points, Nate Johnson had a career-high 33, and Kansas State cruised past Baylor 90-74 on Tuesday night in the debut of Wildcats' interim head coach Matthew Driscoll.

Kansas State (11-15, 2-11 Big 12) never trailed and held a double-digit lead for most of the second half to end a six-game skid. Driscoll replaced previous head coach Jerome Tang, who was fired Sunday night before completing his fourth season.

"Coach Driscoll and staff did a great job," Bears coach Scott Drew said of his opponent. "I hated playing them right now."

Johnson's layup gave the Wildcats a 21-point lead with 10:39 left. He surpassed his previous career-best 31 points on a dunk with 1:37 remaining.

Haggerty made 15 of 23 shots from the field. Johnson was 11-of-16 shooting and made five of the Wildcats' eight 3-pointers. Johnson also had nine assists and matched a career-high with six steals.

"I did not come to Kansas State to be the head coach," Driscoll said. "Coach Tang and I are thicker than thieves. He is an amazing human being. He did amazing things at Kansas State."

Isaac Williams IV scored 16 points to lead Baylor (13-13, 3-10), which has lost four straight. Tounde Yessoufou added 14 points for the Bears. Cameron Carr chipped in with 12 points and Dan Skillings Jr. scored 11. The Bears made only three of their 24 3-point attempts.

Johnson made four 3s and scored 16 points, and Haggerty added 13 points to help K-State build a 41-34 halftime advantage. The Wildcats made 5 of 11 from long range, and Baylor missed 11 of 12 attempts from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes.

"I'm super proud of our staff and the way in which they dealt with this," Driscoll said, "and obviously the players. Their resiliency and their ability to overcome a lot."

Williams' layup pulled the Bears to 66-57 with 8:20 left, but they didn't get closer.

Driscoll will look to improve to 2-0 Saturday, when Kansas State faces No. 13 Texas Tech.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.