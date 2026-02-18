Sources: San Diego fires coach Steve Lavin amid 11-17 season

Open Extended Reactions

San Diego has fired head coach Steve Lavin, sources told ESPN.

Lavin was nearing the end of his fourth season with the Toreros, with the team sitting at 11-17 overall and 5-10 in the West Coast Conference.

During his tenure at USD, San Diego went 18-47 in conference play. After an 18-15 season in 2023-24 provided some optimism, the Toreros took a step back and finished in last place a year ago.

This season, San Diego notched a nonconference win over local rival UC San Diego back in December and also beat Washington State in January, but the Toreros lacked consistency. Their leading scorer and distributor, Ty-Laur Johnson, also left the team last week.

A longtime college basketball analyst on television, Lavin had previously been the head coach at St. John's and UCLA before replacing Sam Scholl at San Diego in 2022. Lavin was on the UCLA staff when the Bruins won the 1995 national championship, and also led the team to a Pac-10 regular-season title in his first season as the program's head coach in 1997.