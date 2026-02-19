2026 Allstate Women's Tournament Challenge Sweepstakes Official Rules

Open Extended Reactions

NO PURCHASE, QUOTE, OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE, QUOTE, OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING.

Eligibility: The 2026 Allstate Women's Tournament Challenge Sweepstakes ("Sweepstakes") is open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia who are eighteen (18) years of age or older as of 3/16/26. Employees, officers, directors, agents and their support staff and representatives of ESPN Enterprises, Inc. ("Sponsor"), Allstate Insurance Company ("Presenter"), teamDigital Promotions, Inc. ("Administrator"), the National Collegiate Athletic Association ("NCAA®"), Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., CBS Broadcasting, Inc., and each of their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising/promotion/fulfillment agencies, and anyone else connected with the production and distribution of this Sweepstakes (hereafter, collectively, "Released Parties") and their immediate families (spouse, parent, child, sibling and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and those living in their same household, whether or not related, are not eligible to enter or win.

In addition, the following individuals are not eligible to enter or win: 1) Any current or former professional or semi-professional basketball players or coaches who have played or coached at that level anywhere in the world within the last five (5) years prior to the commencement of this promotion; or 2) Any current or former collegiate, junior collegiate, Olympic, or high school basketball players or coaches who have played or coached at that level anywhere in the world within the last five (5) years prior to the commencement of this Sweepstakes. This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:00 PM (noon) Eastern Time ("ET") on 3/15/26 and ends at 12:00:00 PM (noon) ET on 3/20/26 ("Promotion Period"). The Sponsor's designated time clock will be the official time keeping device for this Sweepstakes. All interpretations of these Official Rules and decisions made by Sponsor relating to the Sweepstakes are final. How To Enter: There are three (3) ways to enter during the Promotion Period;

1) Online: Visit ESPN.com, and sign-into your account or create a new one if entrant is not a member of ESPN or The Walt Disney Family of Companies. Registration is free. Fully complete a Women's Tournament Challenge Bracket, and then click the sweepstakes opt in box and complete and submit the online entry form in accordance with the instructions provided to receive one (1) entry; or

2) Mobile App: Open the ESPN Tournament Challenge App (the "App") on your wireless device and fully complete a Women's Tournament Challenge Bracket and then click the sweepstakes opt in box and complete and submit the entry form in accordance with the instructions provided to receive one (1) entry. If you do not already have the Tournament Challenge app on your wireless device, visit the App Store and download the app for free. Message and data rates may apply for App download and use.

Bracket results will not impact entry into the Sweepstakes. Consenting to receive promotional emails from Presenter is required and must be agreed to in order to be eligible to enter the Sweepstakes or to win the prize; Mail entries (as described below) are exempt from this requirement.

3) Mail: To enter the Sweepstakes without completing a Women's Tournament Challenge Bracket, hand print your full name, complete mailing address, daytime phone number (with area code) and date of birth on a piece of 3"x 5" piece of paper and mail your entry in a #10 envelope to: 2026 Allstate Women's Tournament Challenge Sweepstakes, 211 Greenwood Ave. 2-2, Promo 541, Bethel, CT 06801. All mailed entries must be postmarked by 3/20/26 and received by 3/27/26.

Limit one (1) entry per person/per valid e-mail address regardless of the method of entry. Additional entries received from any person or e-mail address will be void. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of any entrant, entrant will be deemed, as applicable, for the Mail entry method (#3 above) the person named on the applicable entry; or for the entry methods #1 and #2 above, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry and such individual must comply with these Official Rules. "Authorized account holder" is defined as the natural person who is assigned to the e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) which is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Proof (to Sponsor's satisfaction) of being the authorized account holder may be required by Sponsor.

Released Parties are not responsible for lost, incomplete, late, damaged, garbled, stolen, undelivered or misdirected entries, mail, or email messages; failures or malfunctions of phones, phone lines or telephone systems or other communications malfunctions; interrupted or unavailable network, server, cable, satellite, Internet Service Provider (ISP) or other connections including those through www.espn.com or other sites; miscommunications, failed computer hardware or software or other technical failures; garbled, lost, misrouted or scrambled transmissions; any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in any transmission or communication; traffic congestion on the Internet or for any technical problem, including but not limited to any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participation in this Sweepstakes; printing, typographical or other errors appearing within these Official Rules or in any Sweepstakes-related advertisements or other materials; or other errors or problems of any kind whether mechanical, network, human, technical, electronic, printing, typographical or otherwise, including, without limitation, errors that may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries or registrations, the announcement of the prize or in any other Sweepstakes-related materials. The use of automated entry or similar devices or other means to subvert the entry process is prohibited and entries through such prohibited means are void. By entering this Sweepstakes, entrants give their express permission to be contacted by Sponsor via telephone, e-mail and/or postal mail for Sweepstakes purposes only.

Winner Selection: One (1) potential Grand Prize winner will be selected in a random drawing conducted on or about 3/30/26 from among all eligible entries received by the Administrator, an independent judging organization whose decisions will be final and binding in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the potential winner will be declared the official Grand Prize winner of the Sweepstakes. Odds of winning the Grand Prize will depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Promotion Period.

One (1) Grand Prize: The Grand Prize winner will receive one (1) $5,000 American Express gift card. Approximate Retail Value ("ARV"): $5,000. Certain terms and restrictions apply to gift card at issuer's sole discretion. All prize details not specifically set forth herein are at Sponsor's sole discretion.

General Conditions: The Grand Prize winner is responsible for any federal, state and local taxes, as well as any other costs and expenses associated with acceptance and use of prize not specified. The potential Grand Prize winner will be notified by email and/or the telephone number provided at time of entry and will be required to execute and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability Release and (where legal) Publicity Release within seven (7) days of date of issuance of notification. Grand Prize winner will receive an IRS Form 1099 for the actual retail value of the Grand Prize following receipt of the Grand Prize.

Non-compliance with the foregoing or with these Official Rules may result in disqualification and, at Sponsor's sole discretion, the awarding of prize to an alternate winner. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are final and binding and agree that: 1.) Released Parties and their designees may use (unless prohibited by law) their name, voice, city/state of residence, photograph and/or likeness for advertising and/or trade and/or for any other purpose in any media or format now or hereafter known, worldwide in perpetuity, without further compensation, permission or notification, and 2.) Released Parties and their designees and assigns shall have no liability and will be held harmless for any liability, loss, injury or damage, including, without limitation, personal injury, death or damage to personal or real property, to entrant or any other person or entity due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, by reason of the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of the prize or participation in this Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify, suspend or terminate this Sweepstakes (or any portion thereof) should virus, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes, including but not limited to war or armed conflict (whether or not officially declared), labor controversy or threat thereof, and/or acts of God, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play of this Sweepstakes and, in the event of termination, at its discretion, select winner from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the date of the event requiring such termination. ANY ATTEMPT BY ANY PERSON TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK REMEDIES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS' FEES) AND DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION. NCAA IS NOT A SPONSOR OF THIS PROMOTION. NCAA AND FINAL FOUR ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE NATIONAL COLLEGIATE ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION. THIS IS NOT INTENDED TO BE USED AS A GAMBLING DEVICE, BUT STRICTLY FOR PERSONAL ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY. THE NCAA AND ALLSTATE DO NOT PROMOTE, ENDORSE, OR CONDONE GAMBLING OR SPORTS WAGERING OF ANY KIND OR ANY ILLEGAL ACTIVITY.

Sponsor reserves the right to conduct a background check of any and all records of the winner, including without limitation, civil and criminal court records, police reports and social media. To the extent necessary under law, winner shall authorize this background check and acknowledge that Sponsor has a legitimate business need for such background check. Sponsor may also take all steps necessary to corroborate any information provided to Sponsor by winner in his/her interview including conducting its own internal vetting process. In that regard, winner will be obligated to provide necessary contacts and information (including but not limited to full legal name, home address, telephone number and date of birth) so that Sponsor may conduct such investigation and internal vetting. Sponsor reserves the right (at its sole discretion) to disqualify the winner from any prize element, based on the background check or internal vetting.

E-mail Change of Address Policy: It is the sole responsibility of the entrant to notify Sponsor if his or her e-mail address changes. To do so, click on the "myESPN" icon on any ESPN.com page, then click on the Account Information link to update your email address.

Force Majeure: If this Sweepstakes cannot be administered or the prize cannot be awarded as planned for any reason beyond the Sponsor's control (e.g., Covid-19 or other epidemics, Acts of God, war or terrorism, civil unrest, strikes, supply shortages, natural disasters, weather, fraud, tampering, or any other similar act, event, or occurrence beyond the reasonable control of the Sponsor), the Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes. Furthermore, the Sponsor reserves the right to conduct the Sweepstakes in a manner that is fair and equitable as determined by its sole discretion and select the prize winner from among all eligible persons who made entry into the Sweepstakes, in accordance with these Official Rules, prior to the cancellation, termination, modification, or suspension by the Sponsor.

Disputes/Choice of Law: Except where prohibited, each entrant agrees that: (i) all issues and questions concerning these Official Rules shall be governed by New York law without giving effect to any principles of conflicts of law of any jurisdiction; (ii) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action at law or in equity arising out of or relating to this Sweepstakes or the prize awarded shall be (A) resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; and (B) filed only in the state or federal courts situated in New York County, New York (i.e., Manhattan), and entrant hereby consents and submits to the personal jurisdiction of such courts for the purposes of litigating any such disputes, claims or causes of action; (iii) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event attorneys' fees; and (iv) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain awards for and hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, special, consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased.

Privacy: Personally identifiable information that is submitted by entrants as part of this Sweepstakes will be used to administer the Sweepstakes, select & announce the prize winner and fulfill the prize, and will be treated in accordance with Sponsor's privacy policy, accessible on its website at http://disneyprivacycenter.com. Entrant's Personal Information: Information collected from entrants is also subject to Allstate's Privacy Policy available at http://www.allstate.com/about/priv_AIC.asp.

Winner's Name: For the winner's name (available after 4/31/26) visit winners.teamdigital.com/2026AllstateWomensTourney.

The Sweepstakes and all accompanying materials are copyright ©2026 ESPN Enterprises, Inc.

Sponsor: ESPN Enterprises, Inc., ESPN Plaza, Bristol, CT 06010.

The NCAA is neither a sponsor nor administrator of this Promotion. NCAA and Final Four are trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association. Allstate Insurance Company, 2775 Sanders Road, Northbrook, IL 60062.

Administrator: teamDigital Promotions, Inc., 6 Berkshire Blvd, Bethel, CT 06801/www.teamdigital.com.