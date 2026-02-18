Texas Tech's JT Toppin has torn ACL, out for season

JT Toppin drives to the basket and goes down awkwardly with an injury for Texas Tech. (1:28)

Texas Tech star forward JT Toppin has a torn ACL in his right knee and will miss the remainder of the season, the school said Wednesday.

Toppin, a junior, suffered the injury while driving to the basket with 6:03 remaining in Tuesday's 72-67 loss to Arizona State. He went down in a heap, holding his right leg. An MRI confirmed the injury.

The preseason All-America selection, who is averaging 21.8 points, needed assistance to limp off the court and didn't return. He finished with 20 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 blocks.

He leads the No. 13 Red Raiders in scoring, rebounding (10.8 per game) and blocked shots (1.7 per game).

Texas Tech (19-7) next plays Kansas State on Saturday and Cincinnati on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.