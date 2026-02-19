College basketball Freshman of the Year winners

Open Extended Reactions

The U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) has named a National Freshman of the Year in Division I men's college basketball since the 1988-89 season and Division I women's college basketball since the 1991-92 campaign.

Formed in 1956, the USBWA has roughly 800 members worldwide. The group names finalists for each award at the end of the regular season. The members then vote for the winners, who are announced at the Final Four of the men's and women's NCAA tournaments.

The men's award is named in honor of Wayman Tisdale, the star power forward who was a three-time consensus first-team All-American at Oklahoma from 1983 to 1985. Tisdale died in 2009 after a two-year bout with cancer. He was 44.

Since the 2020-21 season, the women's award has been named for Tamika Catchings, the legendary Tennessee forward who was a three-time USBWA All-American from 1998 to 2000 and the association's National Freshman of the Year during the Lady Volunteers' national championship-winning campaign in 1997-98.

Here is a look at the players who have won USBWA National Freshman of the Year.

2024-25: Cooper Flagg, Duke (M); Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt (W)

2023-24: Reed Sheppard, Kentucky (M); JuJu Watkins, USC (W)

2022-23: Brandon Miller, Alabama (M); Ta'Niya Latson, Florida State (W)

2021-22: Jabari Smith, Auburn (M); Aneesah Morrow, DePaul (W)

2020-21: Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State (M); Caitlin Clark, Iowa, and Paige Bueckers, UConn (W)

2019-20: Vernon Carey, Duke (M); Aliyah Boston, South Carolina (W)

2018-19: Zion Williamson, Duke (M); Rhyne Howard, Kentucky (W)

2017-18: Trae Young, Oklahoma (M); Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M (W)

2016-17: Lonzo Ball, UCLA (M); Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon (W)

2015-16: Ben Simmons, LSU (M); Kristine Anigwe, California (W)

2014-15: Jahlil Okafor, Duke (M); Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State (W)

2013-14: Jabari Parker, Duke (M); Diamond DeShields, North Carolina (W)

2012-13: Marcus Smart, Oklahoma State (M); Jewell Loyd, Notre Dame (W)

2011-12: Anthony Davis, Kentucky (M); Elizabeth Williams, Duke (W)

2010-11: Jared Sullinger, Ohio State (M); Odyssey Sims, Baylor (W)

2009-10: John Wall, Kentucky (M); Brittney Griner, Baylor (W)

2008-09: Tyreke Evans, Memphis (M); Shekinna Stricklen, Tennessee (W)

2007-08: Michael Beasley, Kansas State (M); Maya Moore, UConn (W)

2006-07: Kevin Durant, Texas (M); Tina Charles, UConn (W)

2005-06: Tyler Hansbrough, North Carolina (M); Courtney Paris, Oklahoma (W)

2004-05: Marvin Williams, North Carolina (M); Candice Wiggins, Stanford, and Tasha Humphrey, Georgia (W)

2003-04: Luol Deng, Duke (M); Tiffany Jackson-Jones, Texas (W)

2002-03: Carmelo Anthony, Syracuse (M); Seimone Augustus, LSU (W)

2001-02: T.J. Ford, Texas (M); Jacqueline Batteast, Notre Dame (W)

2000-01: Eddie Griffin, Seton Hall (M); Alana Beard, Duke (W)

1999-2000: Jason Gardner, Arizona (M); LaToya Thomas, Mississippi State (W)

1998-99: Quentin Richardson, DePaul (M); Linda Frohlich, UNLV (W)

1997-98: Larry Hughes, Saint Louis (M); Tamika Catchings, Tennessee (W)

1996-97: No men's award; Shea Ralph, UConn (W)

1995-96: No men's award; Chamique Holdsclaw, Tennessee (W)

1994-95: No men's award; Korie Hlede, Duquesne (W)

1993-94: Joe Smith, Maryland (M); Leslie Johnson, Purdue (W)

1992-93: Jason Kidd, California (M); Katie Smith, Ohio State (W)

1991-92: Chris Webber, Michigan (M); Niesa Johnson, Alabama (W)

1990-91: Rodney Rogers, Wake Forest (M)

1989-90: Kenny Anderson, Georgia Tech (M)

1988-89: Chris Jackson (later changed name to Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf), LSU (M)

