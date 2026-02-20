Slumping Georgia Tech backs coach Stoudamire; pride on line

Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have lost eight straight following a 94-68 defeat to the No. 14 Virginia Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

That's a form far below the Yellow Jackets who beat NC State on Jan. 17 and hung close with then-No. 6 Duke on New Year's Eve.

Sitting at the bottom of the Atlantic Coast Conference standings, Georgia Tech (11-16, 2-12), however, is not giving up on its season -- or on its coach.

"At this point, it's about pride," guard Jaeden Mustaf said after the loss, with four games remaining in the regular season. "We want to come out and rep Georgia Tech well, and we got to keep fighting no matter what the score says."

Mustaf was a lone spark in an otherwise mundane offensive performance against the Cavaliers. The sophomore had 18 points and six rebounds.

The losing has put Damon Stoudamire on the hot seat, but Mustaf shut down any speculation that the team is better off without the third-year coach.

"We love Coach," he said. "He does everything that we could ask for. Of course, everybody hear the noise, but man, we know on the inside he has our best interests, and we want to go out there and fight for him."

Stoudamire just wishes -- collectively -- that his team had "a little more fight," he said after the game.

"It's not even about winning and losing," he said. "I'm looking to see what we're made of."

Virginia went on a 42-9 run in the first 13 minutes of the game. The Cavaliers shot 22-of-39 from the field and 10-of-18 from 3-point range in the first half. A 59-27 advantage at halftime marked Virginia's largest in an ACC game since 2001.

The Yellow Jackets have been outscored 1,008-925 before halftime this season. They've flipped the script in the second half with a slight 1,070-1,064 edge. But sometimes a valiant second-half effort proves to be too little, too late, as it was Wednesday night.

"It's almost getting like Groundhog Day when you talk about our starts," Stoudamire said. "Playing against a team like Virginia, you know, you're hoping guys come out and play with some energy.

"Have more intensity, play with a little more pride early on."