Arizona, Houston, Michigan, Duke latest top four teams to play one another on same day

No. 1 Michigan faces off against No. 3 Duke (0:58)

College basketball's top four men's teams will take the floor against each other on the same day.

On Saturday, No. 4-ranked Arizona will visit No. 2 Houston in a highly anticipated Big 12 showdown (3 p.m. ET, ABC) followed by No. 1 Michigan facing No. 3 Duke in Washington, D.C. (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

It marks the fifth time in AP poll history that two top-four matchups play on the same day, according to ESPN Research.

Michigan, which was ranked No. 2 last week in the AP Top 25, collected its 10th 30-point victory and 20th double-digit win of the season against UCLA last Saturday. Duke moved up a spot in the rankings after earning its 29th consecutive home triumph over Clemson.

In the Big 12, Houston, previously No. 3, rose to No. 2 after keeping its home winning streak alive.

Arizona dropped from No. 1 to No. 4 after suffering consecutive losses to Kansas and Texas Tech.

It's the first time since last season's Final Four that the top four will play on the same day.

Here's a look at the previous matchups.

April 5, 2025

No. 3 Florida vs. No. 1 Auburn

play 0:22 Florida fans erupt after Thomas Haugh's game-sealing and-1 Thomas Haugh gets the Florida faithful on their feet after sealing the game with an and-1 vs. Auburn.

After a big first half, Auburn looked like a team heading for a title game appearance during this semifinal matchup. Auburn's star player, Johni Broome, scored 12 points in the first half to help Auburn amass a 46-38 halftime lead.

Enter Walter Clayton Jr.

Clayton dropped 20 of his 34 points in the second half and allowed Florida to punch its ticket to the national title game against Houston.

Two nights later, Florida defeated Houston 65-63 to capture the 2025 NCAA men's national championship.

No. 2 Houston vs. No. 1 Duke

After Duke grabbed a 34-28 first-half lead, the Houston defense put the clamps on the Blue Devils. Houston held Duke to only one field goal in the last 10½ minutes, when it shot 37.5%, almost 20% lower than its average across its first four tournament wins.

Duke held a 66-59 lead with 1:26 remaining. Then, an Emanuel Sharp 3-pointer sliced the margin to three with 33 seconds left.

Houston forced a turnover with 30 seconds to go. Joseph Tugler tipped a putback of a missed 3-pointer in to bring the Cougars within one five seconds later.

After J'Wan Roberts sank two free throws to give Houston a one-point lead, Cooper Flagg missed the go-ahead jumper before L.J. Cryer -- who finished with 26 points -- put a bow on the 70-67 victory with two free throws.

The win lifted Houston to its first national title game appearance since 1984.

Nov. 5, 2019

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 1 Michigan State

Freshman Tyrese Maxey's debut as a Wildcat was memorable. Coming off the bench, Maxey asserted his dominance with 26 points in 32 minutes against the top-ranked Spartans.

Kentucky, which closed the first half with a 10-point lead, allowed Michigan State to cut the deficit by two in the final minutes on an and-1 finish from Cassius Winston, who led Michigan State with 21 points. But a deep Maxey 3-pointer with under a minute remaining -- that got former Wildcat John Wall to rise to his feet -- sealed the deal in Kentucky's 69-62 win.

play 0:46 Maxey sinks clutch 3-pointer for Kentucky from way downtown Kentucky freshman Tyrese Maxey pulls up near half court and knocks down a 3-pointer late in the game.

No. 4 Duke vs. No. 3 Kansas

The 2019 Champions Classic lived up to its name, as the matchup between Duke and Kansas came down to the wire. But it was also a game where a missed layup and turnovers were deciding factors.

With the score 62-61 in the final two minutes, Kansas guard Devon Dotson missed a layup, leading Tre Jones to score six consecutive points near the end to clinch a 68-66 Duke win.

play 2:08 Duke edges Kansas in Champions Classic Tre Jones leads No. 4 Duke to a 68-66 win vs. No. 3 Kansas at Madison Square Garden.

The Blue Devils forced Kansas to commit 28 turnovers but also had four players finish with double digits in scoring -- including Jones, who led with a team-high 15 points and a performance that pleased then-head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

"The difference-maker was Tre. Lot of young guys, lot of new guys," Krzyzewski said. "We really tried to play good defense in our first 30 practices. We played really good defense [tonight]. It starts with that kid. Really happy with my team. Terrific win for us."

April 5, 2008

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 1 North Carolina

Kansas and North Carolina appeared to match up well at the Final Four, with both teams boasting 36-3 regular-season records. But the first half proved a mismatch.

Kansas opened the game by knocking down 12 of 16 shots and went on an 18-0 run for a quick 33-10 advantage. North Carolina, on the other hand, couldn't get the ball to fall, going scoreless for 9:03. The Jayhawks finished the first half with a 44-27 lead after leading North Carolina by as much as 28 points.

North Carolina's Tyler Hansbrough and Wayne Ellington tried to orchestrate a comeback in the second half, closing the deficit to five points. However, Kansas prevailed, spearheaded by Brandon Rush's 25 points.

Kansas went on to defeat Memphis for the 2008 NCAA national championship.

No. 2 Memphis vs. No. 3 UCLA

Derrick Rose dropped 25 points against UCLA, 11 of which were free throws. Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Before Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook made it big in the NBA, they faced off against in the Final Four.

After the first half that ended with a 38-35 Memphis lead, Rose took over with acrobatic finishes at the rim. UCLA couldn't stop Rose from getting into the paint, resulting in him attempting 12 free throws (he made 11) -- one less than the Bruins attempted overall -- to run away with a 78-63 win.

Dec. 5, 1992

No. 4 Duke vs. No. 1 Michigan

In a rematch of the 1992 national title game, where Duke beat Michigan by 20 points, the Fab Five believed it should've won that championship. Redemption was on the Michigan players' minds.

Duke, however, had other plans.

The Blue Devils held a 40-33 halftime advantage at Cameron Indoor Stadium before the Wolverines showed fight, scoring six consecutive points, plus a Jimmy King bucket, to cut Duke's margin to 58-52.

However, Duke's Bobby Hurley was too much for Michigan, scoring 20 points while playing all 40 minutes. His performance was complemented by Thomas Hill's 21 points in the 79-68 win.

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 2 Indiana

Indiana held the lead for most of the game, gaining an early edge by as much as nine in the first half. But Kansas stayed within reach in the second half, turning up the intensity on defense.

Indiana, which was leading 69-66 in the final minutes, didn't score in the last three minutes and fouled Steve Woodberry twice in that stint, allowing him to sink four free throws to help Kansas record a 74-69 victory.