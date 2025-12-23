AP men's college basketball Top 25 poll breakdown

Jeff Borzello breaks down how Duke was able to take down Michigan. (0:57)

Five AP top-10 teams lost Saturday: Michigan, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas and Illinois. It was tied with Feb. 1, 2025, for the most such losses on a single day in the past four seasons.

It also meant Michigan's reign as No. 1 lasted just a week. Duke is the new No. 1 team in the Week 16 AP poll.

Arizona recovered from its losses to rise to No. 2, with Michigan, Iowa State -- despite its loss to BYU -- and Houston rounding out the top five.

Alabama (eight spots) and Florida (five) had the biggest jumps, while Kansas (six), Vanderbilt (six) and Saint Louis (five) had the biggest drops. Wisconsin dropped out to make way for Tennessee. Only Illinois' and Arkansas' rankings didn't change following the past week's results.

Read on for the full top 25 rankings, including what's next for each team.

Previous ranking: 3

2025-26 record: 25-2

Stat to know: Duke has 11 wins all time against AP No. 1 teams, third most in poll history behind North Carolina (14) and UCLA (12). The Blue Devils have 15 wins all time in AP top-three matchups, breaking a tie with North Carolina for the most in poll history. Duke has 153 wins over AP top-10 opponents all time, the second most of any program behind North Carolina (175).

What's next: Tuesday at Notre Dame, 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 4

2025-26 record: 25-2

Stat to know: Arizona now has three wins this season against AP top-three opponents, tied for most by any team in the regular season since the poll debuted in 1949 (and the first since Kansas also had three in 2011-12).

What's next: Tuesday at Baylor, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 1

2025-26 record: 25-2

Stat to know: The loss to Duke was Michigan's first against an AP-ranked opponent this season. The Wolverines had entered Saturday 6-0 in those games, the most such wins without a loss this season.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Minnesota, 8:30 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 6

2025-26 record: 23-4

Stat to know: Iowa State snapped a four-game win streak against AP-ranked opponents with the loss to BYU on Saturday. As it happens, the Cyclones' last loss against a ranked opponent was to then-No. 17 BYU (March 13, 2025).

What's next: Tuesday at Utah, 9 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 2

2025-26 record: 23-4

Stat to know: Houston has lost back-to-back games for the first time since January 2024, ending a streak of 87 games without consecutive losses, which was the third-longest active streak in Division I and the longest of any major-conference team. The Cougars had won 11 straight games following a loss entering Saturday.

What's next: Monday at Kansas, 9 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 5

2025-26 record: 25-3

Stat to know: UConn is 10-0 in conference games following a loss over the past three seasons. No other Division I team has more than six such wins without a loss in that time.

What's next: Tuesday vs. St. John's, 7 p.m., Peacock/NBCSN

Previous ranking: 12

2025-26 record: 21-6

Stat to know: Florida is the second SEC team in the past 50 years to score 85-plus points in six straight road games, after Alabama, which did it in nine straight in 2024-25.

What's next: Wednesday at Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 7

2025-26 record: 22-5

Stat to know: Purdue beat Indiana by 29 points Friday, the program's largest margin of victory since a 44-point win March 8, 1969. Friday was also Purdue's first time scoring 90-plus points against Indiana since Feb. 10, 1998.

What's next: Thursday vs. Michigan State, 8 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 11

2025-26 record: 27-2

Stat to know: Gonzaga has now won 15-plus conference games for the 10th time since 2012-13. No other Division I team has done so more than seven seasons during that span.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Portland, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 10

2025-26 record: 22-6

Stat to know: Illinois now 3-4 this season when star freshman Keaton Wagler shoots under 35% in a game. Wagler was 5-for-15 from the field (33.3%) in the buzzer-beating overtime loss to UCLA on Saturday.

What's next: Friday vs. Michigan, 8 p.m., FOX

Previous ranking: 14

2025-26 record: 24-3

Stat to know: Virginia is on an eight-game win streak, matching its longest such run over the past five seasons (January-February 2024 and November-December 2022).

What's next: Tuesday vs. NC State, 7 p.m., ACCN

Previous ranking: 9

2025-26 record: 23-4

Stat to know: Nebraska's 23 wins on the season are tied for its second most in program history (the Cornhuskers won 26 games in 1990-91, 23 in 2023-24). The victory over Penn State was Nebraska's eighth 20-point win this season, tied for its most in a season (with the 1994-95 and 2018-19 teams) over the past 75 years.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Maryland, 7 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 15

2025-26 record: 22-5

Stat to know: The Spartans got their sixth win of the season Sunday after trailing Ohio State at halftime, breaking a tie for the most such wins in the Big Ten this season.

What's next: Thursday at Purdue, 8 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 8

2025-26 record: 20-7

Stat to know: Kansas suffered its largest home loss as an AP-ranked team to an unranked opponent in the AP poll era Saturday, losing by 16 to Cincinnati. It was the Jayhawks' first double-digit home loss against an unranked team since Jan. 25, 1993, (vs. Long Beach State) and snapped a streak of 425 straight home games without a double-digit loss to unranked opponents (the longest such streak by any team since the AP poll began in 1948-49.

What's next: Monday vs. Houston, 9 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 17

2025-26 record: 22-5

Stat to know: The Red Storm's 13-win streak is their longest since they won 19 straight in 1984-85.

What's next: Wednesday at UConn, 7 p.m., Peacock/NBCSN

Previous ranking: 13

2025-26 record: 20-7

Stat to know: Texas Tech has now scored 100 or more points in three games this season, tying with the 2022-23 team for the most such games in a season over the past 30 years.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 25

2025-26 record: 20-7

Stat to know: Alabama has now scored 90 or more points in 18 games this season, the most such games in D-I men's college basketball. The next closest team is Akron, with 14 games.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Mississippi State, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Previous ranking: 16

2025-26 record: 21-6

Stat to know: The Tar Heels saw the return of Henri Veesaar from injury and got 19 points from him in the win against Syracuse. With Veesaar on the floor, UNC outscored the Orange 54-41, shooting 60% on field goals. UNC hit just 37% when he was off the court.

What's next: Monday vs. Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 23

2025-26 record: 20-7

Stat to know: BYU finally snapped a six-game losing streak against AP top-10 teams when it took down Iowa State on Saturday. It was also the Cougars' highest-ranked win since they defeated then-No. 2 Gonzaga on Feb. 22, 2020.

What's next: Tuesday vs. UCF, 11 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 20

2025-26 record: 20-7

Stat to know: Arkansas has now scored at least 90 points in 12 games this season, tied for its most such games in the past 30 seasons (2017-18).

What's next: Wednesday vs. Texas A&M, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 22

2025-26 record: 27-0

Stat to know: Nine different players have had at least one game with 20-plus points, tying with 2025-26 Northeastern for the second most such instances in D-I over the past 30 seasons.

What's next: Tuesday at Eastern Michigan, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: Unranked

2025-26 record: 20-7

Stat to know: Tennessee has won 15 of 17 meetings against Vanderbilt over the past nine seasons, including four straight meetings when the Commodores were ranked and the Vols were unranked (which they were last week).

What's next: Tuesday at Missouri, 9 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 18

2025-26 record: 25-2

Stat to know: Saint Louis trailed VCU by 14 points in the first half before coming back to win 88-75. It was the Billikens' second-largest comeback victory this season. It was also the 12th time this season that they outscored their opponents by 20-plus points in a half, the second most such instances in D-I behind Michigan (13). It was their 17th time this season scoring 50 or more points in a half (55 in the second), matching Texas A&M for the most in D-I.

What's next: Tuesday at Dayton, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 21

2025-26 record: 20-7

Stat to know: Louisville has notched consecutive 20-win seasons for the first time since it recorded 18 straight from 2002-03 to 2019-20.

What's next: Monday at North Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 19

2025-26 record: 21-6

Stat to know: Vanderbilt started the season on a 16-game win streak (tied with the 2007-08 for the best start in program history) but has since gone 5-6 in the past 11 games.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Georgia, 7 p.m., SEC Network