The 2026 men's college basketball coaching carousel guide

"Is this going to be a busy cycle?"

It's the question most asked of industry insiders around this time every year, as athletic directors, coaches, search firms and agents gear up for the college basketball coaching carousel. Normally, it's easy to tell which direction the cycle is heading. Last year, there were five high-major programs already open when this story appeared, and 15 power-conference jobs changed hands when the carousel finally stopped spinning.

Could we match that number this season? Kansas State is the only high-major job open as things stand, with Jerome Tang's ousting failing to jump-start an early string of firings thus far.

There are more than a dozen high-major jobs on the hot seat, but administrations are facing a similar quandary to last season: give their embattled head coach more money to build a roster or pay out the rest of that coach's contract and start anew? Several of the coaches mentioned below have a substantial amount of money remaining on their deals, and schools will be hesitant to pay those buyouts. Word is already starting to trickle out from some schools that are instead opting to raise their men's basketball NIL budget and giving their coach one more season to turn things around. But some schools are also hoping to raise their NIL budget -- to give to a new coach.

There's also the question of what type of hiring cycle this will be. Last year, the power-conference carousel featured a mix of lateral moves, mid-major names taking a jump, NBA assistants dropping into college and the occasional high-major assistant getting an opportunity. If more than 10 power-conference programs open up again, it will be interesting to see which bucket is the most prevalent.

To prepare you for the next two months of coaching machinations and the accompanying rumors -- of which there will be many -- let's take a look at the biggest jobs and names to watch on the 2026 men's college basketball carousel.

Jump to a section:

Jobs already open | Jobs that could open | Least a year away

Potential retirements | High-profile candidates | Who's ready to jump up?

Jobs already open

Jerome Tang was recently fired by Kansas State. Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kansas State Wildcats

Jerome Tang was let go earlier this month after less than four seasons in Manhattan and less than three seasons removed from an Elite Eight run. But the Wildcats were 1-11 in Big 12 play and hadn't returned to the NCAA tournament since 2023. Whether Kansas State had enough to fire him for cause will be figured out in the future.

Meanwhile, athletic director Gene Taylor will look for Tang's replacement. It's still early in the search, but names such as Utah State's Jerrod Calhoun, Belmont's Casey Alexander, Northern Iowa's Ben Jacobson and Creighton associate head coach -- and Bluejays coach-in-waiting -- Alan Huss are already sprouting up. Could Taylor also look to get a sitting high-major head coach, someone like Mississippi State's Chris Jans?

Other jobs currently open or with an interim head coach: Air Force, Cal State Bakersfield, North Florida, San Diego, Tarleton State

Jobs that could open

Penny Hardaway's Memphis team won 29 games last season but suffered a third straight double-digit loss Sunday. Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Arizona State Sun Devils

Bobby Hurley's contract is up after this season and all signs point to the Sun Devils moving on from him. They've been playing better basketball of late, but they're headed for their third straight season without an NCAA tournament appearance. Overall, in Hurley's 11 seasons at the helm, Arizona State has gone to only three NCAA tournaments (it would have been a fourth had the tournament been held in 2020) and has yet to win a game. But when the dust settles on this cycle, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Hurley land on his feet closer to the Northeast.

Boston College Eagles

The optimism that followed a 20-win 2023-24 season seems a long time ago. BC finished next-to-last in the ACC in 2024-25, and is trending toward a similar ending this season. In fact, coach Earl Grant has yet to lead the Eagles to a .500 finish in conference play, and they entered the week just 6-28 in ACC games over the past two seasons. He's under contract through the 2028-29 season, and it's one of the worst Power 4 jobs in the country, but an opening appears likely.

Butler Bulldogs

Thad Matta is in the fourth year of his second stint at Butler, but he has yet to lead the Bulldogs to an NCAA tournament appearance since returning. In fact, the program hasn't gone dancing since 2018 (although it would've gone in 2020). There is speculation Matta, 58, could step down, and Atlanta Hawks assistant Ronald Nored, who played at Butler under Brad Stevens, has long been linked as a potential candidate.

Cincinnati Bearcats

Wes Miller might be coaching himself off of the hot seat with the Bearcats' recent play. They entered the week on a four-game winning streak, including Saturday's 16-point win over Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse. Another couple of wins, and Cincinnati could even find itself in the midst of the bubble conversation. The Bearcats haven't gone to the NCAA tournament since Miller was hired in 2021, and they've spent real money on talented rosters the past few seasons. The former UNC Greensboro coach is owed nearly $10 million if he's fired before April 1, but that guarantee drops to less than $5 million on April 1.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Industry sources are beginning to believe Tech is trending toward opening. The athletic director who hired Stoudamire is no longer at the school, the Yellow Jackets are currently in last place in the ACC -- despite having a roster with a respectable level of talent -- and Damon Stoudamire is just 42-52 in three seasons. He would reportedly be owed less than $3 million if the program moved on at the end of the season.

LSU Tigers

Athletic director Verge Ausberry raised the temperature on Matt McMahon last month, telling the Baton Rouge Advocate he'd made it clear to McMahon that the Tigers needed to make the NCAA tournament, or he would be forced to "reevaluate." After a 12-1 start to the season, the Tigers are just 2-12 in SEC play, struggling mightily with star point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. sitting out most of conference play because of a foot injury. McMahon hasn't been to the NCAA tournament in four years since arriving at LSU, and he's just 16-52 in the SEC during that time. He would be owed about $8 million if fired -- which, along with the injury issues, could ultimately play a role in McMahon trending toward returning for another season.

Memphis Tigers

Penny Hardaway appeared to have Memphis on the right track after last season's 29-win season and 5-seed in the NCAA tournament -- the Tigers' third tourney trip in four years. But things have fallen apart this season. Hardaway had won at least 20 games in each of his previous seven seasons in charge, but the Tigers dropped to 12-15 overall after their third straight double-digit loss Sunday. He was very emotional in his postgame news conference after an earlier loss, at times fighting back tears. Whether athletic director Ed Scott wants to fire a program legend 12 months after earning a 5-seed remains to be seen -- as does whether Hardaway wants to step away on his own. He signed a six-year contract extension in 2022 that runs through the 2027-28 season.

Ohio State Buckeyes

It's only two years into Jake Diebler's tenure in Columbus, but the Buckeyes are squarely on the cutline for the NCAA tournament. If they don't hear their name on Selection Sunday, that will be two years without a tournament appearance for Diebler, four years for the program as a whole. The latest word out of Columbus is that he's probably safe for another season, but that could depend on what happens over the next three weeks. The school would be on the hook for just over $3 million.

Oklahoma Sooners

Porter Moser led the Sooners on a late-season surge last season that staved off hot seat pressure, but the program entered this week with losses in 11 of its past 13 games. A roster built via the transfer portal last offseason hasn't clicked, and OU is now going to miss the NCAA tournament for a fourth time in five seasons. New athletic director Roger Denny, who was hired in late January, will face a critical decision within weeks of his arrival. Moser has more than $5 million left on his deal.

Pittsburgh Panthers

It has been an inconsistent eight seasons in Pittsburgh for Jeff Capel. The Panthers struggled in his first four seasons, then turned things around with 46 wins and one NCAA tournament appearance over the next two (2022-23 and 2023-24). But they took a step back last season, and are now hovering near last place in the ACC, sitting at 10-17 overall and 3-11 in league play. In 2024, Capel signed a contract extension through the 2029-30 season, and would be owed eight figures if fired.

Providence Friars

Kim English showed considerable promise in Year 1 (2023-24), leading the Friars to 21 wins and within reach of the NCAA tournament. But he has failed to build off that first year, entering this week with a 24-35 (11-25 Big East) record over the past two seasons despite spending substantial money to build those rosters. Providence gave English a contract extension after that first season, signing him through 2029-30. He would be owed a significant amount of money if fired.

Syracuse Orange

It simply hasn't quite clicked for Red Autry since he took over for Hall of Famer Jim Boeheim in 2023. He won 20 games in Year 1, then struggled last season. After compiling an impressive on-paper roster with enough talent to compete in the ACC, Syracuse is now just 6-9 in conference play. The Orange made an attempt at bubble consideration after beating Cal and SMU earlier this month, but a pair of blowout losses to Duke and North Carolina probably ended those hopes. One variable to consider: athletic director John Wildhack recently announced he would be retiring this summer.

Probably at least a year away

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis was on the hot seat coming into the season but has the Tar Heels are in the top 20. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire

Georgetown Hoyas

In reality, Ed Cooley is arguably the safest name on this list. He's only three years into a long-term contract that reportedly pays him nearly $6 million a season, and the Hoyas have poured plenty of resources into helping him be the coach to return them to their glory days. It hasn't gone well thus far, with Cooley entering the week with a 15-41 record in Big East play since taking over in the District. But he'll get at least another season to turn it around.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Hubert Davis entered the season on one of the hotter seats in college basketball, but the Tar Heels are now ranked in the top 20 and are a second-weekend threat with Caleb Wilson expected to return from a hand injury. Barring a catastrophic finish to the season, Davis isn't at risk of losing his job. He signed a contract extension in December 2024 that keeps him in Chapel Hill through the 2029-30 season, and he would be owed around $5 million if Carolina moved on. A couple of NCAA tournament wins might also ease some of the perceived pressure from the fan base, though this season's performance, combined with a top-10 recruiting class coming in next season, cools off his seat moving forward.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Three seasons into his tenure in South Bend, Micah Shrewsberry has yet to finish above .500 overall, or in the ACC. The 2025-26 season has been his worst showing, with the Fighting Irish entering the week just 3-11 in conference play. There's no appetite to make an immediate move, sources told ESPN, though, and Shrewsberry is still signed through the 2029-30 season.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Mike Rhoades arrived in State College in 2023 with three NCAA tournament trips in his previous five seasons at VCU. Unfortunately, the Nittany Lions haven't come close to the tournament during his three seasons in the Big Ten. They're last in the conference this season, with a 2-15 record. When Rhoades was hired, he signed a seven-year contract with nearly $26 million guaranteed. There's still $15.4 million remaining on it.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Since going to back-to-back NCAA tournaments in 2021 and 2022, it has been a steady downhill turn for Steve Pikiell and the Scarlet Knights. Despite having two top-five NBA draft picks last season, Rutgers finished 15-17 overall. It entered this week 11-16 overall and 4-12 in the Big Ten. Pikiell is owed an enormous amount of money, though, with a fully guaranteed deal through the 2030-31 season and more than $20 million left on his contract.

South Carolina Gamecocks

After struggling in Year 1 in Columbia, Lamont Paris guided the Gamecocks to a 26-win season in 2023-24, earning a 6-seed in the NCAA tournament and winning SEC Coach of the Year. But the Gamecocks haven't come close to sustaining that momentum, entering the week with a 24-35 (5-27 SEC) record over the past two seasons. But it sounds as if the school plans to increase Paris' NIL budget, in the hope that he will turn things around next season. Paris signed a six-year, $26 million extension through 2029-30, and there's just over $12 million remaining.

Virginia Tech Hokies

The Hokies entered the week with bubble hopes still alive, sitting at 18-10 overall (7-8 ACC) with games at North Carolina and Virginia remaining that could boost their tournament résumé. Regardless of those results, it appears Mike Young is safe for another season -- after which his last contract extension ends. Tech has missed the past three NCAA tournaments after making back-to-back appearances in 2021 and 2022.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

The latest intel out of Winston-Salem points to Steve Forbes returning to the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest is poised to miss the NCAA tournament for a sixth straight season, entering the week with a 14-13 overall record (5-9 ACC) -- despite the fact that Forbes has won at least 19 games in four of his six seasons. Forbes, who signed a long-term extension in 2022 on a contract that had already run through 2026, also has a strong relationship with athletic director John Currie.

Washington Huskies

It's only Year 2 for Danny Sprinkle with the Huskies, but things are already starting to heat up in Seattle. The program has spent significant money on Sprinkle's rosters, but is just 26-32 overall in those two seasons, including 9-27 in Big Ten play. When Sprinkle was hired in March 2024, he'd signed a six-year, $22.1 million contract.

Others to watch: UAlbany, Ball State, The Citadel, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Florida International, Florida Gulf Coast, Cal State Fullerton, Gardner-Webb, Georgia State, Holy Cross, Little Rock, Niagara, Northern Illinois, Rider, Sacred Heart, Southern Indiana, Tennessee Tech, UNC Greensboro, UTEP, Weber State, Western Michigan

Potential retirements to monitor

Greg McDermott is one of several coaches who could be considering retirement after the season. Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The obvious place to start is Creighton's Greg McDermott, who hired Alan Huss last season from High Point to be his associate head coach and coach-in-waiting. There has been no definitive timeline given by McDermott, although the change could happen as soon as after this season.

While speculation has surrounded Colorado's Tad Boyle and Oregon's Dana Altman seemingly every season, both are likely to be back in their positions for the 2026-27 campaign, sources told ESPN. The Buffaloes have struggled since moving to the Big 12, sitting at 29-33 (8-26 Big 12) in two seasons, but there have been no significant retirement discussions at Colorado, as the conversations have been focused on retaining the Buffaloes' young core for next season. Altman is in the midst of his worst season since going 7-19 at Creighton in 1994-95, with the Ducks currently 10-17 (3-13 Big Ten). Before this season, he had won at least 20 games in 15 straight seasons and went to the past two NCAA tournaments. But after a season beset by injuries, there's no expectation for any change or a retirement. Oregon also remains fully committed to the longtime head coach.

In the elite coaches tier, there's annual speculation about Tennessee's Rick Barnes, Gonzaga's Mark Few, Houston's Kelvin Sampson, Kansas' Bill Self and Michigan State's Tom Izzo -- but all five programs are ranked in the top 20 and none of the coaches seem overly eager to step away. It wouldn't be a shock if one of them did, but it's impossible to predict at this point.

Dayton's Anthony Grant is also rumored to be mulling a potential retirement. The Flyers entered the week tied for third in the Atlantic 10, but they have gone to only one NCAA tournament since he took over in 2017. It should be noted that the Flyers were tracking for a 1-seed in 2020 before the NCAA tournament was canceled. Grant was also recently named the head coach of the USA Basketball men's U18 national team for this summer; does that make him more likely to stay?

High-profile candidates to keep an eye on

Will Wade has turned around NC State in Year 1, but could an LSU reunion be coming? Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire

T.J. Otzelberger, Iowa State

Otzelberger has established himself as one of the elite coaches in college basketball, and he signed a new contract in December 2024 with a restructured buyout that makes him potentially attainable. If Ohio State were to open, there's reason to believe the Buckeyes would look to gauge Otzelberger's interest. That said, he's happy in Ames, with no signs of him itching to leave, and he has a great relationship with Cyclones athletic director Jamie Pollard.

Chris Jans, Mississippi State

After going to the NCAA tournament in each of his first three seasons in Starkville, Jans and the Bulldogs are limping toward a sub-.500 finish this season. Mississippi State is considered one of the worst jobs in the SEC, so it's conceivable he could look to jump to another high-major program with the right fit.

Will Wade, NC State

Wade has quickly turned around NC State in Year 1, as promised, with the Wolfpack trending toward wearing home jerseys in the first round of the NCAA tournament. But there is growing speculation that LSU would be potentially interested in a reunion, should the Tigers move on from Matt McMahon. Whether Wade would leave NC State after one season is a different story. He previously led LSU to three NCAA tournaments and an SEC title before being fired in 2022 following an NCAA investigation.

Porter Moser, Oklahoma

It's true, we had Moser on the hot seat earlier, but he also has a big enough name and résumé to land on his feet at a reasonably strong job -- whether it's by leaving on his own or being let go. He has a Final Four and Sweet 16 on his ledger from his time at Loyola Chicago.

Chris Beard, Ole Miss

Beard is in the same category as Jans: a coach who could look to bounce to a job with a bigger budget if something becomes available. The Rebels are struggling mightily this season, sitting only one game out of last place in the SEC at 3-11 (11-16 overall). But Beard did lead Ole Miss to the Sweet 16 last season.

Randy Bennett, Saint Mary's

Bennett has never shown interest in leaving Saint Mary's, despite taking the Gaels to 11 NCAA tournament appearances since arriving in Moraga in 2001. But with Arizona State potentially opening, could Bennett -- an Arizona native -- find that it's time to make the jump, especially with Gonzaga leaving the WCC?

Shaheen Holloway, Seton Hall

Holloway has guided the Pirates to one of the biggest single-season improvements in the country in 2025-26, going from 7-25 last season to 19-9 entering the week. They're still trending toward missing the NCAA tournament, but they were picked last in the Big East and their NIL pales in comparison to that of the rest of the conference. Seton Hall hasn't been to the NCAA tournament under Holloway but did win the NIT in 2024.

Mark Byington, Vanderbilt

There's no sign Byington has interest in leaving Vanderbilt, but of the coaches at the top 20 schools, he is one of the few who could still potentially make a jump up. He has done one of the best jobs in the country this season, guiding the Commodores to a 16-0 start and a second straight NCAA tournament appearance. But Vanderbilt also checks a lot of boxes for Byington, and there doesn't appear to be anything in line to open that would be a clear step up. There's also a sizable buyout to get him out of Nashville.

Richard Pitino, Xavier

Rumors connecting Pitino to Providence have been circulating for several weeks, although it's difficult to see the partnership coming to fruition. His buyout at Xavier is well into eight figures, and Providence would already have to pay close to $10 million to fire Kim English. With a much lower buyout figure? Perhaps it's possible. But paying the largest buyout on record to lure a coach in the same league -- who entered the week with the same 5-11 Big East record as the potential outgoing coach -- doesn't seem viable.

Kevin Keatts

Keatts was fired by NC State last season, just one year after leading the Wolfpack to the Final Four. He could get back into the sport after only one season out, as his résumé is better than those of other potential candidates this cycle. In addition to the Final Four, Keatts has made five NCAA tournament appearances and won two CAA titles at UNC Wilmington.

Who's ready to make the jump?

Josh Schertz, Saint Louis

After being one of the hottest names on the coaching carousel only two years ago at Indiana State, Schertz is again the crown jewel of the coaching cycle. He has Saint Louis at 25-2 entering the week, ranked inside the top 25 nationally and on track for a single-digit seed on Selection Sunday. The only thing missing from his résumé is an NCAA tournament appearance -- something that will change this season. It's worth noting Schertz isn't eager to jump at just any high-major job; he can afford to be selective, or even wait until next year.

Jerrod Calhoun, Utah State

The latest to come off the Utah State high-major coach assembly line, Calhoun has the Aggies atop the Mountain West one year after leading them to the NCAA tournament in his first season in Logan. He's likely to be high on the list of candidates for any Midwest job, given his Ohio roots. He also has high-major experience from his time as an assistant coach at West Virginia. Calhoun's new contract, which he signed last March, does include a buyout of more than $3 million.

Casey Alexander, Belmont

Alexander has done a tremendous job this season, taking a Belmont team picked fifth in the Missouri Valley to an outright regular-season title. The Bruins have yet to go to an NCAA tournament since hiring Alexander from Lipscomb in 2019 (though they did win the Ohio Valley tournament in 2020), but will be the favorites to cut down the nets at Arch Madness this season. Alexander has won at least 20 games in each of his past 10 seasons as head coach.

Travis Steele, Miami (Ohio)

Steele is at the helm of the last unbeaten team in men's college basketball. The topic of a new contract has also already been publicly discussed, with Steele acknowledging over the weekend that the school has offered him a contract extension -- and that he has yet to sign it. He has the RedHawks on track for the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2007, and also won 25 games last season. He failed to make the NCAA tournament during his four seasons at Xavier in 2019-22 but could soon get a second chance at the high-major level.

Eric Olen, New Mexico

Olen is in his first season at New Mexico, with the Lobos right on the cutline for the NCAA tournament despite being picked fifth in the preseason Mountain West poll. Last season, he led UC San Diego to 30 wins and an NCAA tournament appearance, and was a consistent winner with the Toreros when they were still in Division II.

Bryan Hodgson, South Florida

Hodgson, a former Alabama assistant coach under Nate Oats, has now shown the ability to quickly turn around programs at two different schools. He won 45 games in two seasons at Arkansas State, including a share of the Sun Belt regular-season title last year, and now has South Florida atop the American in Year 1.

Takayo Siddle, UNC Wilmington

Since a 7-10 record in Wilmington during the COVID-19 2020-21 campaign, Siddle has become one of the most consistently successful mid-major coaches in the country. He has won at least 21 games in each of the past five seasons, leading the Seahawks to the 2022 CAA regular-season title and a 2025 NCAA tournament appearance. This season, UNCW sits in first place in the CAA, and it could be the right time for Siddle to make a jump.

Joe Gallo, Merrimack

Gallo and the Warriors won the outright MAAC regular-season championship, with room to spare, this season, holding a four-game lead with two games to go. It's Gallo's fourth regular-season title in seven years at the Division I level, and he has done it in two different conferences. Over the past four seasons -- two in the NEC and two in the MAAC -- Gallo is 55-15 in conference play. Merrimack also won the NEC tournament in 2023, but was then ineligible for the NCAA tournament. Expect Gallo to be involved in the conversation for bigger jobs in the Northeast.

Tony Skinn, George Mason

A couple of weeks ago, Skinn might have been higher up on this list, alongside Schertz and Calhoun. But the Patriots have fallen apart down the stretch and currently sit third in the Atlantic 10. He did lead Mason to a share of the conference regular-season title last season and has won 68 games in three seasons as a head coach, but he has yet to get to the NCAA tournament. He also has high-major experience from his time as an assistant at Maryland, Ohio State and Seton Hall.

John Groce, Akron

Groce has been one of the most consistent mid-major coaches in the country over the last handful of years, going to three NCAA tournaments in four years and winning the MAC regular-season title last year. The Zips are currently 13-1 in league play, their lone loss coming by three points at unbeaten Miami (Ohio). Groce spent five seasons as Illinois' head coach from 2012 to 2017, winning 20 games three times but taking the Illini to only one NCAA tournament. With the Midwest seeming like the epicenter of this year's carousel, he could find himself in the mix for a spot.

Others to watch: Dustin Kerns, App State; Chris Mack, Charleston; Matt Langel, Colgate; Brooks Savage, East Tennessee State; Bob Richey, Furman; Bryce Drew, Grand Canyon; Rob Senderoff, Kent State; Ritchie McKay, Liberty; Rod Strickland, Long Island University; Robert Jones, Norfolk State; Bob Richman, North Dakota State; Ben Jacobson, Northern Iowa; Andy Toole, Robert Morris; Bashir Mason, Saint Peter's; Chris Mudge, Sam Houston; Herb Sendek, Santa Clara; Richie Riley, South Alabama; Brad Korn, Southeast Missouri State; Matt Braeuer, Stephen F. Austin; Scott Cross, Troy; Eric Konkol, Tulsa; Andy Kennedy, UAB; Russell Turner, UC Irvine; James Jones, Yale

ESPN's Pete Thamel contributed to this report.