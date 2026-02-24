Kentucky coach Mark Pope fined by SEC for postgame comments

Open Extended Reactions

The SEC has fined Kentucky coach Mark Pope $25,000 for his "post-game conduct and comments" following his team's 75-74 loss at Auburn on Saturday, the league announced.

Auburn won the game on Elyjah Freeman's tip-in with 1.1 seconds to go. That play followed a controversial offensive foul call against Collin Chandler that set up Auburn's game winner.

"Mitch, if those mother F'ers try to fine me, screw 'em because I did not say a word about how they cheated us," Pope said to Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart as he left the postgame podium.

The league said Pope violated SEC rules after the game.

"University of Kentucky men's basketball coach Mark Pope has been issued a public reprimand and fined $25,000 by the Southeastern Conference for post-game conduct and comments related to officiating following the Wildcats' game at Auburn University on February 21," the SEC said in its statement on Tuesday. "The comments violated SEC Bylaw 10.5.3 (Sportsmanship) and the SEC Commissioner's Regulation regarding Public Criticism of Officials, which prohibit coaches, student-athletes and institutional staff from publicly criticizing officials or disclosing officiating-related communications."

Saturday's game was the third consecutive loss for Kentucky, which reportedly spent more than $20 million on its current roster, and the team's fourth loss in seven games just weeks before Selection Sunday. Late in Saturday's game, Chandler was whistled for pushing off an Auburn player on the inbounds with nearly 14 seconds to go in the game. On the next possession, Auburn sealed the win on Freeman's putback.

After the game, Pope said his team had to stay focused even if things were "personal."

"We refuse to give control to people that are outside of our program. Refuse," Pope said after the loss. "Regardless of how personal it might get or how bad it might get, we refuse to give control to fans, to give control to anybody else associated with this game. Regardless of how blatantly people are trying to make this not happen, we refuse to give them our power. ... We don't make excuses. We don't do that. Regardless of what is happening. Regardless of how disgraceful things are, we don't give away our power. Regardless of how embarrassing, personal, awful, unacceptable things are, we refuse to give away our power."