NC State reserve ejected for leaving the bench during skirmish

Tempers boil over between NC State, Virginia with 1 player tossed (1:26)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- An altercation near midcourt in the second half of Tuesday night's game between No. 11 Virginia and North Carolina State led to offsetting technical fouls and the ejection of one Wolfpack substitute.

N.C. State trimmed Virginia's lead to 41-28 with 17:38 to play, but during the media timeout that followed, the Cavaliers' Sam Lewis and the Wolfpack's Darrion Williams came together. Lewis appeared to push Williams, who retaliated, and teammates and coaches on both sides separated the players.

The officials reviewed the incident, assessed Lewis and Williams technical fouls and ejected N.C. State's Scottie Ebube for leaving the bench.

Ebube, a 6-foot-10, 280-pound transfer from Wyoming, had not played in the game.

Virginia eventually won the contest 90-61.

