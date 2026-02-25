UCF drains 14 3-pointers, runs away from No. 19 BYU in upset win

Open Extended Reactions

PROVO, Utah -- Themus Fulks had 24 points and 11 assists, Jordan Burks also scored a career-high 24 and UCF shot 14-of-24 from 3-point range to run away from No. 19 BYU for a 97-84 upset Tuesday night.

Jamichael Stillwell added 12 points, 12 rebounds and six assists as the Knights (20-7, 9-6 Big 12) earned their first victory over the Cougars by outscoring them 44-34 in the paint and shooting 56% from the field -- including 58% on 3s.

UCF's 13-point margin of victory was its largest on the road over an AP-ranked team in program history, and third-largest in any game vs. an AP-ranked team.

AJ Dybantsa led BYU with 29 points and eight rebounds, his 21st game scoring at least 20 points, most among Division I freshmen this season. Robert Wright III had 20 points on 7-of-21 shooting, and Aleksej Kostic scored 14 off the bench. The Cougars (20-8, 8-7) shot 41% from the floor and trailed the entire way.

UCF got off to a blistering start on offense and didn't let up. The Knights went 11-of-16 from 3-point territory and shot 57% from the field overall before halftime.

Burks drained three corner 3s over four possessions to cap an 18-4 run that put UCF ahead 23-8. Four of the Knights' first nine field goals were transition baskets, including two of Burks' long-distance buckets, and they started 9-of-11 from the floor overall.

It didn't get much better for BYU as the first half progressed. UCF outscored the Cougars 25-10 over the final 9:21 of the period to go up 52-28 at halftime. Fulks made four baskets over a three-minute stretch to cap the surge, helping the Knights set a season high for points in a half.

Fulks became the fifth different player in Big 12 history to have 20 points and 10 assists in a win over an AP-ranked opponent.

UCF opened the second with a 12-0 spurt powered by three straight baskets from John Bol to take its largest lead at 64-28.

The Knights' 97 points were their most in a game against an AP-ranked team in program history. They improved to 3-3 against ranked teams this season.

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.