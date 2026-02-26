Washington State's Emmanuel Ugbo suspended for rest of season

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Washington State forward Emmanuel Ugbo, who is currently under a court order resulting from allegations of stalking and harassment, has been suspended for the remainder of the season.

Coach David Riley told reporters this week that Ugbo, who has neither played nor practiced for the Cougars since he was suspended on Jan. 28, will sit out the rest of the way.

"As an institution," Riley told reporters, "we believe that's the best course of action."

Ugbo was accused by a Washington State women's volleyball player of stalking and harassment after she ended their relationship. Last week, a Whitman County judge granted the woman a full protection order against Ugbo.

Ugbo's suspension began with Washington State's home game on Jan. 31, shortly after the woman filed for a temporary protection order. The 6-foot-8, 245-pound Netherlands native averaged 6.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in 18 minutes per game this season. He previously played for Boise State.