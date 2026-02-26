Georgetown guard KJ Lewis (ankle) out for rest of season

Open Extended Reactions

WASHINGTON -- Georgetown junior guard KJ Lewis will miss the remainder of the regular season with a left ankle injury, the team said Thursday.

Lewis, who is in his first season with the Hoyas after transferring from Arizona, injured his left ankle during Georgetown's 76-60 loss to Marquette on Tuesday. Including Tuesday's loss, Lewis has appeared in every Georgetown game this season and led the team by averaging 14.9 points.

The Hoyas are tied with Marquette and Xavier for last in the Big East with a 5-12 conference record. Georgetown is 13-15 overall under third-year head coach Ed Cooley.