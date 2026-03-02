Boys' basketball recruiting: College comps for 2026, 2027, 2028 five-stars

Open Extended Reactions

The boys' SC Next 100 class of 2026 is starting to flex its muscles. Some players have rapidly accelerated their development, while others made more incremental progress that is reflected in ESPN's latest batch of updated high school rankings.

Basketball fans don't have to look far to see how premier incoming high school talent can shake up both the college and pro games. AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer are two of the top four scorers in college basketball while Darryn Peterson, when healthy, isn't far behind. All three ranked at the top of the 2025 class just a year ago. On the pro side, the top five players in ESPN's final 2024 high school rankings went within the first six picks of the 2025 draft.

This update features a few new faces in the top-100, players who made it in with a big improvement in their game. We're also comparing the top players across the 2026, 2027 and 2028 classes to current college players at that stage. It's a snapshot of where elite high school talent stands today and how their talents and traits translate to the college level.

Bonus: Jump to the end for the latest recruiting buzz on the top uncommitted five-stars in the 2026 class.

See the updated player rankings:

2026 SC Next 100 |

2027 SC Next 60 |

2028 SC Next 25

New SC Next 100 prospects to know

Quentin Coleman went from unranked high school prospect to being in the top-30 of the 2026 class. Courtesy of Principia

2026 SC Next 100 ranking: 30 | G | 6-foot-4 | Principia (Mo.) | Wake Forest commit

Coleman has been on our radar since his summer showing with Bradley Beal Elite, and finally made the jump, going from unranked to inside the top-30. He could even be the next Keaton Wagler. At 6-foot-4, he has great size, shooting range, body control and touch inside the arc, plus he's a strong free-throw shooter. The Wake Forest commit averaged 23.2 points on 61.1% shooting, including 47.7% from deep, through his first 22 high school games this season.

2026 SC Next 100 ranking: 48 | SF | 6-7 | Veritas Academy (Calif.) | Uncommitted

Zhang was a little bit more of an unknown prospect entering the season. Not anymore. The lefty shooter has a sweet stroke and plenty of scoring prowess. Zhang's functional athleticism has helped him develop into a legitimate high-major prospect. The California native has offers from Illinois, Cal and Stanford, among others.

2026 SC Next 100 ranking: 83 | PF | 6-8 | Faith Family (Texas) | Wake Forest commit

Wake Forest is one of the big winners of this rankings update. Placide, who entered the year on the cusp of the list, has married both production and potential this year to unlock another level of play.

College comps for the top five-stars

Duke commit Cameron Williams' game draws comparisons to that of Alabama sophomore Aiden Sherrell. Courtesy of Adidas 3SSB

2026 SC Next 100 ranking: 1 | SF | 6-8 | Rainier Beach (Wash.) | Uncommitted

Stokes has solidified his spot at the top of the 2026 class this winter. His 37-point, 11-rebound performance at the Hoophall Classic in late January was electric. With a 6-8, 240-pound frame, Stokes' physicality alone is imposing. Add in his excellent shooting range and court vision to make easy passes, and he has made a statement in his senior year.

College comparison: Malik Reneau (Miami), AJ Dybantsa (BYU), Yaxel Lendeborg (Michigan)

There isn't a perfect one-to-one comparison for Stokes. His body type and 7-foot wingspan are similar to that of Reneau, who at 6-9, 238 pounds is in the midst of an All-ACC season. Through 28 games, Reneau is averaging 19.6 points on 57.1% shooting, including 35.6% from deep and 77.8% at the free throw line.

Much like Dybantsa, Stokes has an ability to snatch rebounds and push the ball the length of the floor to score in transition. And like Lendeborg, Stokes rebounds with force and plays with similar power, getting to the free throw line at a similar rate, too. Stokes isn't limited to one position, either. He can play power forward, point forward or small forward.

2026 SC Next 100 ranking: 2 | G | 6-2 | Paul VI (Va.) | Arkansas commit

The recent Calipari commit wrestled back the No. 2 spot in the 2026 class, simply because no one has been more dominant or impactful. Smith's upgraded 3-point shooting has only enhanced his aggressive style of play.

College comparison: Kingston Flemings (Houston)

Like Flemings, Smith has an excellent ability to penetrate and constantly find the open man. The current Houston freshman has averaged 16.6 points and 5.1 assists through 28 games for one of the best teams in the country. Both have strong frames -- Smith is listed at 6-2, Flemings checks in at 6-4 -- and clearly make defense and winning priorities. Plus, both have demonstrated they can carry their team's scoring for long stretches when needed.

2026 SC Next 100 ranking: 3 | PF | 6-11 | Saint Mary's (Ariz.) | Duke commit

Williams has blossomed beautifully across the high school and club circuits, despite being the center of attention for opposing defenses. Offensively, Williams has a variety of tools at his disposal. He's a face-the-basket shooter who runs with long strides, can finish drop-off passes and function as a lob threat. Occasionally, he'll enter the post area and utilize his height, touch and footwork. He's also a shot-blocking deterrent who uses his length to rebound well. Once he begins working with a college strength and conditioning program, expect him to become an even more productive defender. Williams' improvement hasn't been subtle, either. He has taken massive strides and his superpower is his immense ceiling.

College comparison: Aiden Sherrell (Alabama)

Few college players have Williams' talent, size and coachability -- and those who do don't stay long before entering the NBA draft. Sherrell is very close to Williams, however. Both are athletic big men who run well, block shots and rebound. Both have long frames, plus wingspans to offer strong rim protection and the perimeter shooting prowess to offer spacing on offense. Sherrell is scoring at a consistent double-digit clip for Alabama as well.

2027 SC Next 60 ranking: 1 | PF | 6-7 | Dynamic Prep (Texas) | Uncommitted

Spears has a knack for making athletic plays that simply can't be coached, like help-side blocks or the types of effort plays every winning team desperately needs. At this stage in his development, Spears is more of an opportunistic shooter, which helps his efficiency.

College comparison: JT Toppin (Texas Tech)

Both Toppin and Spears are left-handed shooters from Texas, though the comparisons don't end there. Toppin punishes defenders inside and on the glass and was averaging 21.8 points and 10.8 rebounds through 25 games before tearing his ACL. He can also shoot the 3 and will flash a jump hook inside, developing into a national player of the year candidate. Spears, too, is a quick finisher and a lob threat from the dunker spot, and it's worth noting his outside shot has made a marked improvement this season.

2027 SC Next 60 ranking: 2 | PF | 6-9 | Southeastern Prep Academy | Uncommitted

Rosser is one of the best shooters in his class. He can handle the ball in straight lines, play through the mid-post and find himself in the low post off a basket cut. Defensively, he can cover ground, contest and block shots. He rebounds more with his length than his strength.

"He has great length and positional size," SE Prep Academy head coach David Peavy told ESPN. "As he continues to add muscle to his frame, he will learn to dominate the game on both ends. I believe he has the potential to be one of the best to ever play the game."

College comparison: Nate Ament (Tennessee)

Rosser has similar measurables and skill to Ament at the same stage of his development. Through 28 games, Ament is Tennessee's second-leading scorer (17.9 points per game) and leading rebounder (6.5 per game). He and Rosser are both high-character players who need to add more functional strength to unlock more impact defensively -- an area Ament has already improved under Hall of Fame coach Rick Barnes.

2028 SC Next 25 ranking: 1 | SF | 6-6 | Eagles Landing Christian Academy (Ga.) | Uncommitted

Williams is quite advanced and polished for a sophomore. He's an effective and efficient scorer at all three levels, shooting 52% on two-pointers and 77% on free throws so far in Nike EYBL play. His on-court maturity helped the USA's U16 team win a gold medal at the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup. He knows how to find open pockets of space with just one or two dribbles, and even how to change pace and decelerate to then rise up and score. Williams led the Georgia Stars to the U15 Peach Jam championship where he averaged 20.4 points per game.

College comparison: Cameron Carr (Baylor)

Carr has been a breakout star for Baylor this season, averaging 18.9 points through 28 games on 51% shooting from the field and 37.6% shooting from deep. Both players have strong shot mechanics, body balance and touch as they square up for their jumper. They also have similar frames: Williams is 6-4, while Carr checks in at 6-5, and neither gets sped up or panicked even when the defense turns up the pressure.

2026 uncommitted five-star recruitment buzz

No. 1 Tyran Stokes

Finalists: Kansas, Kentucky, Oregon, Washington

Stokes has taken two visits to Kansas -- one in April, one in January -- and one to Oregon in September.

Bottom line: "[Kentucky's] Mark Pope was here," Stokes' high school coach Michael Bethea told ESPN. "Tyran is in the process of setting up an official visit when his season is over. He is not in a rush to make his decision. He is looking for the best fit."

No. 4 Caleb Holt

Finalists: Providence, Kentucky, Alabama, Houston, Arizona

Holt has kept his list consistent, and has a clear feel for each program. His current timeline is late March or early April. He broke down each school with ESPN:

Providence: "I related well with Kim English -- how he gels with his players. He gets on his players but lets his guards play. If you are having a bad day, Kim English can turn it into a good day."

Kentucky: "Kentucky is Kentucky. [Big Blue Nation] is real. Pope mentioned I could come in and be one of the main guys. With Otega Oweh leaving, they see me in his role. Coach Pope is one of the funniest guys I have ever been around."

Alabama: "I am from Alabama, and at 12 years old I thought I was going to Alabama. They have an NBA offense. [Nate Oats'] offense is built for 3s, layups and free throws. I could go there, and it would be my team, with Labaron Philon Jr. leaving for the NBA."

Houston: "It's a brotherhood. Not everyone can go there. I saw how hard they work, they smile after, and they all get along. No-nonsense is my kind of place. I would probably come in for Kingston Flemings."

Arizona: "I played for Tommy Lloyd last summer in USA Basketball. I did not know anything about him or Arizona before that. He's a very encouraging guy, very calm under pressure. It is a family environment. My role would be to come in for Brayden Burries."

No. 6 Bruce Branch III

Finalists: BYU, USC

According to his high school coach: "Bruce reclassified up in October, which affected his timeline because it took away his visit season. But he is very serious about BYU and USC, and they are serious about him. Those are the two schools he will most likely come down to.

"His visit to BYU was very high level. They showed him what AJ Dybantsa is doing, and they see him in that role -- the size, length, skill set and versatility to impact in multiple ways. Bruce loved the basketball presentation, how it's an NBA program, from the workouts, practice, nutrition, strength and conditioning to recovery. He got to see them play Arizona and how they operate on game day.

"USC is in a major media market and offers a lot outside of basketball, plus workouts in the offseason with professional players. Coach Musselman has an NBA background as well. He made it clear that USC will need Bruce to have the ball in his hands with the potential of guys leaving.

"No other visits are scheduled, but Kansas and Kentucky are still in communication with Bruce and his mom."

No. 17 Jaxon Richardson

Finalists: Creighton, Alabama, Ole Miss, USC

Richardson has visited all four schools, and told ESPN he will make his decision on Thursday, March 5. He shared his thoughts on each program:

Creighton: "I like their culture and the coaching staff. They have been to a lot of my games. They have so many season ticket holders. There is no football. Every game is packed out."

Alabama: "The pace they play and style fit me. The staff believes in me. The atmosphere for the Auburn game last year was ridiculous."

Ole Miss: "A defensive school, and I like to play defense. Coach Beard keeps it real. I watched them prepare for a game. The scouting was great."

USC: "I went to practice. Coach Muss is very detailed, and their conference is so tough. I watched them against Michigan State last year. Saw how practice carried over to the game."

No. 18 Brandon McCoy

McCoy is looking at Arkansas, Alabama, Miami, Michigan, USC and Oregon. He has yet to visit Oregon or USC.