Picks, predictions for all 31 men's Champ Week tournaments

In exactly two weeks, we will know all the teams competing for a chance to cut down the nets in Indianapolis. But before then, there's Champ Week, which begins Monday with the Horizon League. All 31 Division I men's college basketball conferences will go through the process of crowning tournament champions -- and naming their automatic qualifiers to the 2026 men's NCAA tournament.

Champ Week will end on March 15, when five conferences -- the Ivy League, Atlantic 10, SEC, American and Big Ten -- crown their winners just before the selection committee announces the 68-team field for March Madness.

Which teams will add a trophy to the cabinet and get the honor of representing their respective leagues at the Big Dance? ESPN's Jeff Borzello, Joe Lunardi and Myron Medcalf make their predictions for all 31 conference tournaments and make a case for each. Many were unanimous this season -- but not all.

Find all their picks and analysis below, listed in the order in which tourney tickets will be punched.

Stats through Feb. 28, unless otherwise noted. All times Eastern.

Ohio Valley Conference

Saturday, March 7, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Borzello: Southeast Missouri State

Lunardi: UT Martin

Medcalf: Tennessee State

Why Southeast Missouri State will win: SEMO has lost just twice since Jan. 17, winning 10 of its final 12 games to end the regular season. Coach Brad Korn has the Redhawks playing the best defense in the league, limiting teams to just 26% from 3 since Feb. 1. Luke Almodovar leads a balanced offensive attack. -- Borzello

Why UT Martin will win: The Skyhawks admittedly scuffled down the stretch, losing five of their last seven. But in 6-foot-7 junior Andrija Bukumirovic and 6-foot-9 freshman Matas Deniusas, they have two of the top players in the OVC. That kind of size and skill is rare at this level and will be hard to beat in Evansville, Indiana, where the tourney will be staged. -- Lunardi

Why Tennessee State will win: Coach Nolan Smith's squad snatched the No. 1 seed in the OVC tournament by winning the regular-season title with a three-game lead on second-place Morehead State. Although Smith -- a former Duke and Louisville assistant -- hit the transfer portal to assemble this roster, three of his top four scorers are returnees that he has developed, and they are the anchors of the league's best offensive team. -- Medcalf

Big South Conference

Sunday, March 8, noon, ESPN2

Borzello: High Point

Lunardi: High Point

Medcalf: High Point

Why High Point will win: The Panthers' two-point win at Winthrop on Feb. 21 gave them the regular-season title, and we expect them to do the double. They've only lost once since Dec. 14. They have the best offense and defense in the league. And coach Flynn Clayman has done an impressive job mixing returnees with high-level transfers Rob Martin, Cam'Ron Fletcher and Conrad Martinez. -- Borzello

Missouri Valley Conference

Sunday, March 8, noon, CBS

Borzello: Belmont

Lunardi: Belmont

Medcalf: Belmont

Why Belmont will win: The Bruins are one of America's best offensive teams. They entered the week on a 13-1 run in which they made 62.2% of their shots inside the arc and 40.7% of their 3-point attempts -- excellent marks regardless of the competition they faced in that stretch. That offensive effectiveness has helped Belmont overcome the loss of Nic McClain (10.4 points per game) to a knee injury. -- Medcalf

ASUN Conference

Sunday, March 8, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Borzello: Central Arkansas

Lunardi: Austin Peay

Medcalf: Central Arkansas

Why Central Arkansas will win: The Bears have lost just one game since Jan. 10 and possess the best backcourt in the league -- and arguably its two best guards, period -- in Ty Robinson and Camren Hunter. The latter, who started his career at Central Arkansas then spent last season at Wisconsin before returning, is an elite scorer who hit the 30-point mark five times in the last 11 regular-season tilts. -- Borzello

Why Austin Peay will win: The Governors were hard-luck losers of the ASUN's top seed, leading the conference most of the way before getting only one crack at eventual 1-seed Central Arkansas in the regular season. A projected neutral-site rematch might be another story. -- Lunardi

Summit League

Sunday, March 8, 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Borzello: St. Thomas-Minnesota

Lunardi: St. Thomas-Minnesota

Medcalf: St. Thomas-Minnesota

Why St. Thomas-Minnesota will win: It has consistently been one of the best offensive teams in mid-major basketball over the past couple of seasons, and this will be the year the Tommies get to show that on an NCAA tournament stage. Nolan Minessale and Nick Janowski are big-time scorers, and the team is shooting better than 40% from 3-point range in league play. -- Borzello

Southern Conference

Monday, March 9, 7 p.m., ESPN Networks

Borzello: East Tennessee State

Lunardi: East Tennessee State

Medcalf: East Tennessee State

Why East Tennessee State will win: ETSU has soared to the top of the SoCon standings with the league's best defense after forcing turnovers on nearly 18% of their opponents' possessions. Cam Morris III is one of three Buccaneers averaging double figures in scoring on a squad that is in the top 50 nationally in shots inside the arc (57%). -- Medcalf

Sun Belt Conference

Monday, March 9, 7 p.m., ESPN Networks

Borzello: Arkansas State

Lunardi: Arkansas State

Medcalf: Arkansas State

Why Arkansas State will win: Seven conference teams finished the regular season within one game of first place, so picking a squad besides the 1-seed seems like the way to go. After a rocky start to league play, first-year coach Ryan Pannone has the Red Wolves playing as well as anyone in the Sun Belt over the past month. Arkansas State went 7-1 in February, pushing the tempo and crashing the offensive glass at a high level. -- Borzello

Horizon League

Tuesday, March 10, 7 p.m., ESPN

Borzello: Robert Morris

Lunardi: Robert Morris

Medcalf: Robert Morris

Why Robert Morris will win: Unanimity for the Colonials despite Wright State winning the regular season? Here's why: Robert Morris won seven in a row to end the regular season, including a 13-point decision over Wright State on the road. Andy Toole is a March-tested coach with three conference tournament titles on his résumé, most recently last season. And Ryan Prather Jr. and DeSean Goode form a dynamite duo. -- Borzello

Northeast Conference

Tuesday, March 10, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Borzello: Central Connecticut

Lunardi: Long Island University

Medcalf: Long Island University

Why Central Connecticut will win: Coach Patrick Sellers and the Blue Devils won each of the past two NEC regular-season titles but failed to advance to the NCAA tournament. After watching Long Island University take first place this time, perhaps they're the ones to pull the upset. The Blue Devils still have the best offense in the conference and a certified mid-major star in Darin Smith Jr. -- Borzello

Why Long Island University will win: In two wins over Central Connecticut, LIU coach Rod Strickland's squad showed it can outduel its top threat in the NEC offensively and defensively. In their 84-78 victory on Jan. 2, the Sharks registered a whopping 143 points per 100 possessions. In the rematch, they held Central Connecticut to just 59 points. -- Medcalf

Coastal Athletic Association

Tuesday, March 10, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Borzello: UNC Wilmington

Lunardi: Hofstra

Medcalf: UNC Wilmington

Why UNC Wilmington will win: Coach Takayo Siddle's team boasts the most imposing force in the league: Patrick Wessler. Averaging 13.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks, he is one of the most dominant players in the country. Per EvanMiya, UNC Wilmington -- a top-five offensive and defensive team in the CAA -- is 17.2 points better per 100 possessions when Wessler is on the court. -- Medcalf

Why Hofstra will win: The last time Hofstra won the CAA automatic bid, in 2020, the NCAA tournament was canceled due to the pandemic. The current Pride suffered through a five-game losing streak midseason but were 12-1 in league play. They are a dangerous dark horse, with the CAA's top offense and No. 3 defense. -- Lunardi

West Coast Conference

Tuesday, March 10, 9 p.m., ESPN

Borzello: Gonzaga

Lunardi: Gonzaga

Medcalf: Gonzaga

Why Gonzaga will win: Our group likes Gonzaga even without Braden Huff (left knee) as the best team in the WCC. The Bulldogs have the best player in the conference in Graham Ike, who has been playing at an All-American level over the past month, and coach Mark Few has his best defensive team since 2022. The key for the Zags will be the consistency of Mario Saint-Supery at the point guard spot. -- Borzello

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Tuesday, March 10, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Borzello: Merrimack

Lunardi: Merrimack

Medcalf: Merrimack

Why Merrimack will win: Two years after finishing its transition to Division I, Merrimack could capture its first NCAA tournament bid. Freshman Kevair Kennedy (18.5 PPG) is a surprising star for a squad seeking to make history after finishing first in both offensive and defensive turnover rate in league play. -- Medcalf

Southland Conference

Wednesday, March 11, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Borzello: McNeese

Lunardi: McNeese

Medcalf: McNeese

Why McNeese will win: In coach Bill Armstrong's first campaign, McNeese is just three wins from matching last season's tally under former coach Will Wade. The Southland's best offensive and defensive team split its games with Stephen F. Austin, its toughest competition. But the development of freshman Larry Johnson (16.9 PPG) has helped the Cowboys weather the absence of Javohn Garcia, the reigning Southland Player of the Year who is dealing with a leg injury. -- Medcalf

Patriot League

Wednesday, March 11, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Borzello: Navy

Lunardi: Navy

Medcalf: Navy

Why Navy will win: It's been a remarkable first season for coach Jon Perry, who has lost just one game since November and clinched the outright league title with two weeks left in the regular season. The Midshipmen have been incredible on the defensive end of the floor, holding teams to just 0.95 points per possession in conference play. Seniors Austin Benigni and Aidan Kehoe are the leaders offensively. -- Borzello

Big Sky Conference

Wednesday, March 11, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2

Borzello: Eastern Washington

Lunardi: Portland State

Medcalf: Eastern Washington

Why Eastern Washington will win: A month ago, coach Dan Monson's squad was 3-6 in league play. They then turned things around, shooting 41% from 3 and 61% from inside the arc to go on an eight-win run. During that stretch, they also became a top-50 offensive team nationally. They've made a 180-degree turn at the right time. -- Medcalf

Why Portland State will win: The Vikings were limping to the finish line following losses in four of five starts. But three of the defeats came on the road, and the Vikings still boast by far the top defense in the Big Sky. That could be enough to end a 17-year NCAA tournament drought. -- Lunardi

America East Conference

Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Borzello: UMBC

Lunardi: UMBC

Medcalf: UMBC

Why UMBC will win: It already has won more conference games this season than it did across the previous two campaigns combined. The Retrievers are a complete offensive team, with Jah'Likai King leading four double-figure scorers and a unit that excels at the little things such as taking care of the ball and making free throws. It would be the program's first NCAA tournament appearance since its historic 16-over-1 stunner versus Virginia in 2018. -- Borzello

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Saturday, March 14, 1 p.m., ESPN2

Borzello: Norfolk State

Lunardi: Howard

Medcalf: Howard

Why Norfolk State will win: The Spartans aren't on track to win the regular-season title, but I still trust coach Robert Jones in March. He has won three of the past five conference tournaments and has the players to make another run. Anthony McComb III and Elijah Jamison form one of the best backcourts in the league, and Norfolk State can really shoot the 3. -- Borzello

Why Howard will win: With Bryce Harris (17.3 PPG, 6.6 rebounds per game) healthy after missing all but seven contests a year ago due to injury, and with Cedric Taylor III (17.4 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 3.4 assists per game) emerging after starring at the Division II level last season, Howard has the top one-two punch in the MEAC. Battles against Duke, Missouri and other high-major teams have prepared the Bison to run through the league tournament. -- Medcalf

Mountain West Conference

Saturday, March 14, 6 p.m., CBS

Borzello: Utah State

Lunardi: Utah State

Medcalf: Utah State

Why Utah State will win: MJ Collins Jr. (17.9 PPG, 38% from 3), Mason Falslev (16.0 PPG, 41% from 3) and Drake Allen (4.7 APG) form one of America's top backcourts. They are the catalysts of an offense that is more than seven points better per 100 possessions than the next best offense in the league (Boise State). -- Medcalf

Big 12 Conference

Saturday, March 14, 6 p.m., ESPN

Borzello: Arizona

Lunardi: Arizona

Medcalf: Iowa State

Why Arizona will win: Now back at full strength, the Wildcats are in the top tier of national championship contenders and have an inside track to a 1-seed on Selection Sunday. With Koa Peat, they have looked like the best team in the Big 12; even without Peat, who missed three games with a lower-leg injury, the Wildcats went to Houston and beat the Cougars. And it's hard to bet against Brayden Burries and Jaden Bradley with the game on the line. -- Borzello

Why Iowa State will win: Despite going 3-3 in their past six games entering the week, the Cyclones have a résumé few teams in the country can match. Wins over Kansas, Houston, St. John's and Purdue are all evidence of this team's potential. Plus, the tourney location is an advantage for the Cyclones: Iowa State fans travel well and will turn the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, into Hilton Coliseum when they fill the stands. -- Medcalf

Big East Conference

Saturday, March 14, 6:30 p.m., FOX

Borzello: UConn

Lunardi: UConn

Medcalf: UConn

Why UConn will win: On the national championship contender scale, the current Huskies fall somewhere between the 2023 surprise winners and the 2024 juggernaut. In other words, they are very much in the hunt. It will be hard for anyone to break through this season's runaway trio of Duke, Michigan and Arizona. But if any team can, it will be UConn. The Big East tournament is merely an appetizer. -- Lunardi

Southwestern Athletic Conference

Saturday, March 14, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Borzello: Southern

Lunardi: Bethune-Cookman

Medcalf: Bethune-Cookman

Why Southern will win: The Jaguars are a few games off the pace in the SWAC standings, but Southern has had stretches this season when it was, analytically, the best team in the league. It also owns a win -- on the road -- over Bethune-Cookman. And Michael Jacobs is as good a scorer and a playmaker as there is in the league. -- Borzello

Why Bethune-Cookman will win: It played nonconference contests against Auburn, Miami, Saint Louis, Missouri, Arizona and Indiana. Most were landslide losses. But thanks to that difficult schedule, the Wildcats are now prepared to grab the league's automatic bid. It helps that they've got the SWAC's best defense and perhaps its best player in Jakobi Heady, who is averaging 18.1 points and shooting 43% from behind the arc. -- Medcalf

Mid-American Conference

Saturday, March 14, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Borzello: Akron

Lunardi: Akron

Medcalf: Miami (Ohio)

Why Akron will win: It feels morally wrong to pick against Miami becoming just the fourth team since 1991 to enter the NCAA tournament with an unbeaten record, but Akron took the RedHawks to the wire on the road on Jan. 3 and hasn't lost a league game since. Zips coach John Groce has won three of the past four MAC tournaments, and Tavari Johnson is a star in the backcourt. -- Borzello

Why Miami will win: The only undefeated team in America just keeps winning. There are debates in the bracketology world about what the RedHawks would have to do to get into the field of 68 if they suffer a loss in the MAC tournament. Yet, they've won conference games by a landslide as well as games by a hair, making them equipped for whatever predicament they'll face in Cleveland. -- Medcalf

Conference USA

Saturday, March 14, 8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Borzello: Liberty

Lunardi: Liberty

Medcalf: Liberty

Why Liberty will win: Liberty isn't just a good offensive team; it is one of the best we've seen. Coach Ritchie McKay's Flames could finish the season as the first Division I team to shoot 40% from 3 and 61% from inside the arc -- both top six nationally -- since at least 1996-97, per KenPom. -- Medcalf

Atlantic Coast Conference

Saturday, March 14, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Borzello: Duke

Lunardi: Duke

Medcalf: Duke

Why Duke will win: Duke answered any questions about its national title credentials with a victory over Michigan in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 21, and the top-ranked Blue Devils are clearly the class of the ACC. Coach Jon Scheyer has the best defense in the country, Cameron Boozer is the best player in the country -- and one of the best pure winners in recent history -- and Duke's guards are starting to produce more consistently. -- Borzello

Big West Conference

Saturday, March 14, 10 p.m., ESPN2

Borzello: UC Santa Barbara

Lunardi: Hawai'i

Medcalf: UC Irvine

Why UC Santa Barbara will win: UCSB's home win over UC Irvine on Feb. 7 didn't exactly jump-start a winning streak for the Gauchos, but that they were able to beat UCI and Hawai'i once each gives me hope they could make a run in the Big West tournament. They also have game changers on the roster, especially on the offensive end. The key could be whether Miro Little returns from a lingering injury; they've lost just three games this season with Little in the fold. -- Borzello

Why Hawai'i will win: The Rainbow Warriors keep finding ways to win, even on the mainland. (See: Saturday's last-second miracle at Cal State Fullerton.) This is Hawai'i's best team in a decade, and that last one won the only NCAA tournament game in program history. -- Lunardi

Why UC Irvine will win: If defense wins championships, UCI is on its way to its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2019 -- and just its third overall as a Division I program. The 6-foot-10 Kyle Evans leads the nation in blocks (3.4 per game) and defends the paint for a squad ranked first nationally in defense inside the 3-point line. -- Medcalf

Western Athletic Conference

Saturday, March 14, midnight, ESPN2

Borzello: California Baptist

Lunardi: California Baptist

Medcalf: California Baptist

Why California Baptist will win: We always highlight the stars in March, and few within the WAC are bigger than Dominique Daniels Jr. He has scored 25 points or more in 13 games this season, including a 47-point effort in a Lancers overtime victory versus Utah Valley in January. Daniels is the most difficult matchup in the league, and his team boasts the WAC's best defense; it's a winning combination. -- Medcalf

Ivy League

Sunday, March 15, noon, ESPN2

Borzello: Yale

Lunardi: Yale

Medcalf: Yale

Why Yale will win: Yale has gone to back-to-back NCAA tournaments and is the favorite to make a third straight appearance. The Bulldogs have one of the best offenses in the country, ranking in the top 30 in adjusted efficiency and second nationally in 3-point shooting at 41%. Nick Townsend is the best player in the league, and coach James Jones has proved he can win its tournament. -- Borzello

Atlantic 10 Conference

Sunday, March 15, 1 p.m., CBS

Borzello: Saint Louis

Lunardi: Saint Louis

Medcalf: Saint Louis

Why Saint Louis will win: Robbie Avila (12.6 PPG, 4.1 APG, 41% from 3) is one of six players averaging double figures in scoring for coach Josh Schertz this season. The Billikens have hit a few speed bumps in recent weeks, but they also have made 59% of their shots inside the arc and 41% of their 3-point attempts -- all while playing with a top-35 defense. -- Medcalf

Southeastern Conference

Sunday, March 15, 1 p.m., ESPN

Borzello: Florida

Lunardi: Florida

Medcalf: Florida

Why Florida will win: Florida is running away with the SEC regular-season title, something it didn't win in its national championship run a year ago. The Gators aren't as good as they were last season in the backcourt -- not having Walter Clayton Jr. anymore will do that -- but they're once again legitimate national title contenders. The frontcourt of Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu might be even more dominant than it was in 2024-25, and coach Todd Golden's defense has been suffocating lately. -- Borzello

American Conference

Sunday, March 15, 3:15 p.m., ESPN

Borzello: South Florida

Lunardi: South Florida

Medcalf: South Florida

Why South Florida will win: In coach Bryan Hodgson's first season, South Florida has been effective in its offensive rebounding (10th in the nation), in playing fast (16th nationally in adjusted tempo) and in protecting the rim (second in the league in defensive efficiency). All that has led the Bulls to the top of the American's standings. And Izaiyah Nelson (16.3 PPG, 9.9 RPG) is the league's most intimidating presence. -- Medcalf

Big Ten Conference

Sunday, March 15, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Borzello: Michigan

Lunardi: Michigan

Medcalf: Michigan

Why Michigan will win: Prior to its Feb. 21 loss to Duke in Washington, D.C., Michigan was the clear-cut national championship favorite. Even after that defeat, the Wolverines might still be considered the front-runners. Coach Dusty May has the perfect blend of size, depth, physicality, shooting and speed. Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara anchor an elite defense. And Elliot Cadeau has made strides at the point guard spot. -- Borzello