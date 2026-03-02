Picks, predictions for all 31 men's Champ Week tournaments

In exactly two weeks, we will know all the teams competing for a chance to cut down the nets in Indianapolis. But before then, there's Champ Week, which begins Monday with the Horizon League. All 31 Division I men's college basketball conferences will go through the process of crowning tournament champions -- and naming their automatic qualifiers to the 2026 men's NCAA tournament.
Champ Week will end on March 15, when five conferences -- the Ivy League, Atlantic 10, SEC, American and Big Ten -- crown their winners just before the selection committee announces the 68-team field for March Madness.
Which teams will add a trophy to the cabinet and get the honor of representing their respective leagues at the Big Dance? ESPN's Jeff Borzello, Joe Lunardi and Myron Medcalf make their predictions for all 31 conference tournaments and make a case for each. Many were unanimous this season -- but not all.
Find all their picks and analysis below, listed in the order in which tourney tickets will be punched.
Stats through Feb. 28, unless otherwise noted. All times Eastern.
Ohio Valley Conference
Saturday, March 7, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Borzello: Southeast Missouri State
Lunardi: UT Martin
Medcalf: Tennessee State
Why Southeast Missouri State will win: SEMO has lost just twice since Jan. 17, winning 10 of its final 12 games to end the regular season. Coach Brad Korn has the Redhawks playing the best defense in the league, limiting teams to just 26% from 3 since Feb. 1. Luke Almodovar leads a balanced offensive attack. -- Borzello
Why UT Martin will win: The Skyhawks admittedly scuffled down the stretch, losing five of their last seven. But in 6-foot-7 junior Andrija Bukumirovic and 6-foot-9 freshman Matas Deniusas, they have two of the top players in the OVC. That kind of size and skill is rare at this level and will be hard to beat in Evansville, Indiana, where the tourney will be staged. -- Lunardi
Why Tennessee State will win: Coach Nolan Smith's squad snatched the No. 1 seed in the OVC tournament by winning the regular-season title with a three-game lead on second-place Morehead State. Although Smith -- a former Duke and Louisville assistant -- hit the transfer portal to assemble this roster, three of his top four scorers are returnees that he has developed, and they are the anchors of the league's best offensive team. -- Medcalf
Big South Conference
Sunday, March 8, noon, ESPN2
Borzello: High Point
Lunardi: High Point
Medcalf: High Point
Why High Point will win: The Panthers' two-point win at Winthrop on Feb. 21 gave them the regular-season title, and we expect them to do the double. They've only lost once since Dec. 14. They have the best offense and defense in the league. And coach Flynn Clayman has done an impressive job mixing returnees with high-level transfers Rob Martin, Cam'Ron Fletcher and Conrad Martinez. -- Borzello
Missouri Valley Conference
Sunday, March 8, noon, CBS
Borzello: Belmont
Lunardi: Belmont
Medcalf: Belmont
Why Belmont will win: The Bruins are one of America's best offensive teams. They entered the week on a 13-1 run in which they made 62.2% of their shots inside the arc and 40.7% of their 3-point attempts -- excellent marks regardless of the competition they faced in that stretch. That offensive effectiveness has helped Belmont overcome the loss of Nic McClain (10.4 points per game) to a knee injury. -- Medcalf
ASUN Conference
Sunday, March 8, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Borzello: Central Arkansas
Lunardi: Austin Peay
Medcalf: Central Arkansas
Why Central Arkansas will win: The Bears have lost just one game since Jan. 10 and possess the best backcourt in the league -- and arguably its two best guards, period -- in Ty Robinson and Camren Hunter. The latter, who started his career at Central Arkansas then spent last season at Wisconsin before returning, is an elite scorer who hit the 30-point mark five times in the last 11 regular-season tilts. -- Borzello
Why Austin Peay will win: The Governors were hard-luck losers of the ASUN's top seed, leading the conference most of the way before getting only one crack at eventual 1-seed Central Arkansas in the regular season. A projected neutral-site rematch might be another story. -- Lunardi
Summit League
Sunday, March 8, 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Borzello: St. Thomas-Minnesota
Lunardi: St. Thomas-Minnesota
Medcalf: St. Thomas-Minnesota
Why St. Thomas-Minnesota will win: It has consistently been one of the best offensive teams in mid-major basketball over the past couple of seasons, and this will be the year the Tommies get to show that on an NCAA tournament stage. Nolan Minessale and Nick Janowski are big-time scorers, and the team is shooting better than 40% from 3-point range in league play. -- Borzello
Southern Conference
Monday, March 9, 7 p.m., ESPN Networks
Borzello: East Tennessee State
Lunardi: East Tennessee State
Medcalf: East Tennessee State
Why East Tennessee State will win: ETSU has soared to the top of the SoCon standings with the league's best defense after forcing turnovers on nearly 18% of their opponents' possessions. Cam Morris III is one of three Buccaneers averaging double figures in scoring on a squad that is in the top 50 nationally in shots inside the arc (57%). -- Medcalf
Sun Belt Conference
Monday, March 9, 7 p.m., ESPN Networks
Borzello: Arkansas State
Lunardi: Arkansas State
Medcalf: Arkansas State
Why Arkansas State will win: Seven conference teams finished the regular season within one game of first place, so picking a squad besides the 1-seed seems like the way to go. After a rocky start to league play, first-year coach Ryan Pannone has the Red Wolves playing as well as anyone in the Sun Belt over the past month. Arkansas State went 7-1 in February, pushing the tempo and crashing the offensive glass at a high level. -- Borzello
Horizon League
Tuesday, March 10, 7 p.m., ESPN
Borzello: Robert Morris
Lunardi: Robert Morris
Medcalf: Robert Morris
Why Robert Morris will win: Unanimity for the Colonials despite Wright State winning the regular season? Here's why: Robert Morris won seven in a row to end the regular season, including a 13-point decision over Wright State on the road. Andy Toole is a March-tested coach with three conference tournament titles on his résumé, most recently last season. And Ryan Prather Jr. and DeSean Goode form a dynamite duo. -- Borzello
Northeast Conference
Tuesday, March 10, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Borzello: Central Connecticut
Lunardi: Long Island University
Medcalf: Long Island University
Why Central Connecticut will win: Coach Patrick Sellers and the Blue Devils won each of the past two NEC regular-season titles but failed to advance to the NCAA tournament. After watching Long Island University take first place this time, perhaps they're the ones to pull the upset. The Blue Devils still have the best offense in the conference and a certified mid-major star in Darin Smith Jr. -- Borzello
Why Long Island University will win: In two wins over Central Connecticut, LIU coach Rod Strickland's squad showed it can outduel its top threat in the NEC offensively and defensively. In their 84-78 victory on Jan. 2, the Sharks registered a whopping 143 points per 100 possessions. In the rematch, they held Central Connecticut to just 59 points. -- Medcalf
Coastal Athletic Association
Tuesday, March 10, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Borzello: UNC Wilmington
Lunardi: Hofstra
Medcalf: UNC Wilmington
Why UNC Wilmington will win: Coach Takayo Siddle's team boasts the most imposing force in the league: Patrick Wessler. Averaging 13.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks, he is one of the most dominant players in the country. Per EvanMiya, UNC Wilmington -- a top-five offensive and defensive team in the CAA -- is 17.2 points better per 100 possessions when Wessler is on the court. -- Medcalf
Why Hofstra will win: The last time Hofstra won the CAA automatic bid, in 2020, the NCAA tournament was canceled due to the pandemic. The current Pride suffered through a five-game losing streak midseason but were 12-1 in league play. They are a dangerous dark horse, with the CAA's top offense and No. 3 defense. -- Lunardi
West Coast Conference
Tuesday, March 10, 9 p.m., ESPN
Borzello: Gonzaga
Lunardi: Gonzaga
Medcalf: Gonzaga
Why Gonzaga will win: Our group likes Gonzaga even without Braden Huff (left knee) as the best team in the WCC. The Bulldogs have the best player in the conference in Graham Ike, who has been playing at an All-American level over the past month, and coach Mark Few has his best defensive team since 2022. The key for the Zags will be the consistency of Mario Saint-Supery at the point guard spot. -- Borzello
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Tuesday, March 10, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Borzello: Merrimack
Lunardi: Merrimack
Medcalf: Merrimack
Why Merrimack will win: Two years after finishing its transition to Division I, Merrimack could capture its first NCAA tournament bid. Freshman Kevair Kennedy (18.5 PPG) is a surprising star for a squad seeking to make history after finishing first in both offensive and defensive turnover rate in league play. -- Medcalf
Southland Conference
Wednesday, March 11, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Borzello: McNeese
Lunardi: McNeese
Medcalf: McNeese
Why McNeese will win: In coach Bill Armstrong's first campaign, McNeese is just three wins from matching last season's tally under former coach Will Wade. The Southland's best offensive and defensive team split its games with Stephen F. Austin, its toughest competition. But the development of freshman Larry Johnson (16.9 PPG) has helped the Cowboys weather the absence of Javohn Garcia, the reigning Southland Player of the Year who is dealing with a leg injury. -- Medcalf
Patriot League
Wednesday, March 11, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Borzello: Navy
Lunardi: Navy
Medcalf: Navy
Why Navy will win: It's been a remarkable first season for coach Jon Perry, who has lost just one game since November and clinched the outright league title with two weeks left in the regular season. The Midshipmen have been incredible on the defensive end of the floor, holding teams to just 0.95 points per possession in conference play. Seniors Austin Benigni and Aidan Kehoe are the leaders offensively. -- Borzello
Big Sky Conference
Wednesday, March 11, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2
Borzello: Eastern Washington
Lunardi: Portland State
Medcalf: Eastern Washington
Why Eastern Washington will win: A month ago, coach Dan Monson's squad was 3-6 in league play. They then turned things around, shooting 41% from 3 and 61% from inside the arc to go on an eight-win run. During that stretch, they also became a top-50 offensive team nationally. They've made a 180-degree turn at the right time. -- Medcalf
Why Portland State will win: The Vikings were limping to the finish line following losses in four of five starts. But three of the defeats came on the road, and the Vikings still boast by far the top defense in the Big Sky. That could be enough to end a 17-year NCAA tournament drought. -- Lunardi
America East Conference
Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Borzello: UMBC
Lunardi: UMBC
Medcalf: UMBC
Why UMBC will win: It already has won more conference games this season than it did across the previous two campaigns combined. The Retrievers are a complete offensive team, with Jah'Likai King leading four double-figure scorers and a unit that excels at the little things such as taking care of the ball and making free throws. It would be the program's first NCAA tournament appearance since its historic 16-over-1 stunner versus Virginia in 2018. -- Borzello
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Saturday, March 14, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Borzello: Norfolk State
Lunardi: Howard
Medcalf: Howard
Why Norfolk State will win: The Spartans aren't on track to win the regular-season title, but I still trust coach Robert Jones in March. He has won three of the past five conference tournaments and has the players to make another run. Anthony McComb III and Elijah Jamison form one of the best backcourts in the league, and Norfolk State can really shoot the 3. -- Borzello
Why Howard will win: With Bryce Harris (17.3 PPG, 6.6 rebounds per game) healthy after missing all but seven contests a year ago due to injury, and with Cedric Taylor III (17.4 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 3.4 assists per game) emerging after starring at the Division II level last season, Howard has the top one-two punch in the MEAC. Battles against Duke, Missouri and other high-major teams have prepared the Bison to run through the league tournament. -- Medcalf
Mountain West Conference
Saturday, March 14, 6 p.m., CBS
Borzello: Utah State
Lunardi: Utah State
Medcalf: Utah State
Why Utah State will win: MJ Collins Jr. (17.9 PPG, 38% from 3), Mason Falslev (16.0 PPG, 41% from 3) and Drake Allen (4.7 APG) form one of America's top backcourts. They are the catalysts of an offense that is more than seven points better per 100 possessions than the next best offense in the league (Boise State). -- Medcalf
Big 12 Conference
Saturday, March 14, 6 p.m., ESPN
Borzello: Arizona
Lunardi: Arizona
Medcalf: Iowa State
Why Arizona will win: Now back at full strength, the Wildcats are in the top tier of national championship contenders and have an inside track to a 1-seed on Selection Sunday. With Koa Peat, they have looked like the best team in the Big 12; even without Peat, who missed three games with a lower-leg injury, the Wildcats went to Houston and beat the Cougars. And it's hard to bet against Brayden Burries and Jaden Bradley with the game on the line. -- Borzello
Why Iowa State will win: Despite going 3-3 in their past six games entering the week, the Cyclones have a résumé few teams in the country can match. Wins over Kansas, Houston, St. John's and Purdue are all evidence of this team's potential. Plus, the tourney location is an advantage for the Cyclones: Iowa State fans travel well and will turn the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, into Hilton Coliseum when they fill the stands. -- Medcalf
Big East Conference
Saturday, March 14, 6:30 p.m., FOX
Borzello: UConn
Lunardi: UConn
Medcalf: UConn
Why UConn will win: On the national championship contender scale, the current Huskies fall somewhere between the 2023 surprise winners and the 2024 juggernaut. In other words, they are very much in the hunt. It will be hard for anyone to break through this season's runaway trio of Duke, Michigan and Arizona. But if any team can, it will be UConn. The Big East tournament is merely an appetizer. -- Lunardi
Southwestern Athletic Conference
Saturday, March 14, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Borzello: Southern
Lunardi: Bethune-Cookman
Medcalf: Bethune-Cookman
Why Southern will win: The Jaguars are a few games off the pace in the SWAC standings, but Southern has had stretches this season when it was, analytically, the best team in the league. It also owns a win -- on the road -- over Bethune-Cookman. And Michael Jacobs is as good a scorer and a playmaker as there is in the league. -- Borzello
Why Bethune-Cookman will win: It played nonconference contests against Auburn, Miami, Saint Louis, Missouri, Arizona and Indiana. Most were landslide losses. But thanks to that difficult schedule, the Wildcats are now prepared to grab the league's automatic bid. It helps that they've got the SWAC's best defense and perhaps its best player in Jakobi Heady, who is averaging 18.1 points and shooting 43% from behind the arc. -- Medcalf
Mid-American Conference
Saturday, March 14, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Borzello: Akron
Lunardi: Akron
Medcalf: Miami (Ohio)
Why Akron will win: It feels morally wrong to pick against Miami becoming just the fourth team since 1991 to enter the NCAA tournament with an unbeaten record, but Akron took the RedHawks to the wire on the road on Jan. 3 and hasn't lost a league game since. Zips coach John Groce has won three of the past four MAC tournaments, and Tavari Johnson is a star in the backcourt. -- Borzello
Why Miami will win: The only undefeated team in America just keeps winning. There are debates in the bracketology world about what the RedHawks would have to do to get into the field of 68 if they suffer a loss in the MAC tournament. Yet, they've won conference games by a landslide as well as games by a hair, making them equipped for whatever predicament they'll face in Cleveland. -- Medcalf
Conference USA
Saturday, March 14, 8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Borzello: Liberty
Lunardi: Liberty
Medcalf: Liberty
Why Liberty will win: Liberty isn't just a good offensive team; it is one of the best we've seen. Coach Ritchie McKay's Flames could finish the season as the first Division I team to shoot 40% from 3 and 61% from inside the arc -- both top six nationally -- since at least 1996-97, per KenPom. -- Medcalf
Atlantic Coast Conference
Saturday, March 14, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Borzello: Duke
Lunardi: Duke
Medcalf: Duke
Why Duke will win: Duke answered any questions about its national title credentials with a victory over Michigan in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 21, and the top-ranked Blue Devils are clearly the class of the ACC. Coach Jon Scheyer has the best defense in the country, Cameron Boozer is the best player in the country -- and one of the best pure winners in recent history -- and Duke's guards are starting to produce more consistently. -- Borzello
Big West Conference
Saturday, March 14, 10 p.m., ESPN2
Borzello: UC Santa Barbara
Lunardi: Hawai'i
Medcalf: UC Irvine
Why UC Santa Barbara will win: UCSB's home win over UC Irvine on Feb. 7 didn't exactly jump-start a winning streak for the Gauchos, but that they were able to beat UCI and Hawai'i once each gives me hope they could make a run in the Big West tournament. They also have game changers on the roster, especially on the offensive end. The key could be whether Miro Little returns from a lingering injury; they've lost just three games this season with Little in the fold. -- Borzello
Why Hawai'i will win: The Rainbow Warriors keep finding ways to win, even on the mainland. (See: Saturday's last-second miracle at Cal State Fullerton.) This is Hawai'i's best team in a decade, and that last one won the only NCAA tournament game in program history. -- Lunardi
Why UC Irvine will win: If defense wins championships, UCI is on its way to its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2019 -- and just its third overall as a Division I program. The 6-foot-10 Kyle Evans leads the nation in blocks (3.4 per game) and defends the paint for a squad ranked first nationally in defense inside the 3-point line. -- Medcalf
Western Athletic Conference
Saturday, March 14, midnight, ESPN2
Borzello: California Baptist
Lunardi: California Baptist
Medcalf: California Baptist
Why California Baptist will win: We always highlight the stars in March, and few within the WAC are bigger than Dominique Daniels Jr. He has scored 25 points or more in 13 games this season, including a 47-point effort in a Lancers overtime victory versus Utah Valley in January. Daniels is the most difficult matchup in the league, and his team boasts the WAC's best defense; it's a winning combination. -- Medcalf
Ivy League
Sunday, March 15, noon, ESPN2
Borzello: Yale
Lunardi: Yale
Medcalf: Yale
Why Yale will win: Yale has gone to back-to-back NCAA tournaments and is the favorite to make a third straight appearance. The Bulldogs have one of the best offenses in the country, ranking in the top 30 in adjusted efficiency and second nationally in 3-point shooting at 41%. Nick Townsend is the best player in the league, and coach James Jones has proved he can win its tournament. -- Borzello
Atlantic 10 Conference
Sunday, March 15, 1 p.m., CBS
Borzello: Saint Louis
Lunardi: Saint Louis
Medcalf: Saint Louis
Why Saint Louis will win: Robbie Avila (12.6 PPG, 4.1 APG, 41% from 3) is one of six players averaging double figures in scoring for coach Josh Schertz this season. The Billikens have hit a few speed bumps in recent weeks, but they also have made 59% of their shots inside the arc and 41% of their 3-point attempts -- all while playing with a top-35 defense. -- Medcalf
Southeastern Conference
Sunday, March 15, 1 p.m., ESPN
Borzello: Florida
Lunardi: Florida
Medcalf: Florida
Why Florida will win: Florida is running away with the SEC regular-season title, something it didn't win in its national championship run a year ago. The Gators aren't as good as they were last season in the backcourt -- not having Walter Clayton Jr. anymore will do that -- but they're once again legitimate national title contenders. The frontcourt of Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu might be even more dominant than it was in 2024-25, and coach Todd Golden's defense has been suffocating lately. -- Borzello
American Conference
Sunday, March 15, 3:15 p.m., ESPN
Borzello: South Florida
Lunardi: South Florida
Medcalf: South Florida
Why South Florida will win: In coach Bryan Hodgson's first season, South Florida has been effective in its offensive rebounding (10th in the nation), in playing fast (16th nationally in adjusted tempo) and in protecting the rim (second in the league in defensive efficiency). All that has led the Bulls to the top of the American's standings. And Izaiyah Nelson (16.3 PPG, 9.9 RPG) is the league's most intimidating presence. -- Medcalf
Big Ten Conference
Sunday, March 15, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Borzello: Michigan
Lunardi: Michigan
Medcalf: Michigan
Why Michigan will win: Prior to its Feb. 21 loss to Duke in Washington, D.C., Michigan was the clear-cut national championship favorite. Even after that defeat, the Wolverines might still be considered the front-runners. Coach Dusty May has the perfect blend of size, depth, physicality, shooting and speed. Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara anchor an elite defense. And Elliot Cadeau has made strides at the point guard spot. -- Borzello