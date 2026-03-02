AP men's college basketball Top 25 poll breakdown

Open Extended Reactions

A number of conferences have finished their regular season and are beginning Champ Week. For most of the teams in the AP poll, however, league tournaments begin next week, giving us over seven more days of regular-season play. Just five teams held their ranking, including the top-three teams: Duke, Arizona and Michigan.

UConn rejoined the top four, with Florida rounding out the top five. Overall, the Big 12 has four teams in the top 10 this week, with the Big Ten not far behind at three teams.

Louisville and BYU dropped out this week to make way for Saint Mary's and Miami (Florida). This is the second poll with both Miamis (Florida and Ohio) ranked, the first since Feb. 15, 1999, when the Hurricanes were 15th and the RedHawks were 25th).

The biggest risers were Texas Tech (six spots), Michigan State (five) and Nebraska (three), with all three entering the top 10. The teams that saw the biggest drop in their rankings included Purdue (seven spots), Gonzaga (three) and St. John's (three).

Read on for the full Top 25 rankings, including what's next for each team.

All times Eastern. All stats courtesy of ESPN Research unless otherwise noted.

Previous polls: Week 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16

Previous ranking: 1

2025-26 record: 27-2

Stat to know: Jon Scheyer now has 22 ranked wins since becoming Duke's head coach, tying Michigan State's Tom Izzo (1995-99) for the most in a head coach's first four seasons in AP poll history (since 1948-49).

What's next: Monday at NC State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 2

2025-26 record: 27-2

Stat to know: Arizona has clinched at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title. This is its first in the Big 12 and third overall in the past five seasons (it won two Pac-12 titles outright in 2023-24 and 2021-22).

What's next: Monday vs. Iowa State, 9 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 3

2025-26 record: 27-2

Stat to know: Michigan has clinched its first Big Ten regular-season title outright since 2020-21, its second time in the past 10 years.

What's next: Thursday at Iowa, 8 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 6

2025-26 record: 27-3

Stat to know: UConn has won 17 games this season when trailing at any point, the most such kinds of wins in the Big East this season.

What's next: Saturday at Marquette, 12:30 p.m., FOX

Previous ranking: 7

2025-26 record: 23-6

Stat to know: Florida has clinched at least a share of the SEC regular-season title for the first time since winning it outright in 2013-14. The Gators can win it outright this year with one more win or one Alabama loss this week.

What's next: Tuesday vs Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 4

2025-26 record: 24-5

Stat to know: Iowa State suffered its first loss at home this season on Saturday against Texas Tech -- the Cyclones had been the last Big 12 team unbeaten at home. The loss included trailing by 16 points at halftime, their largest halftime deficit at home in five seasons under T.J. Otzelberger.

What's next: Monday at Arizona, 9 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 5

2025-26 record: 24-5

Stat to know: Saturday's 102-62 win over Colorado was the first time in the past 30 seasons that Houston had seven players in double figures against a Division I opponent. The Cougars had previously had seven such players in 2005 against Florida Tech.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Baylor, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 13

2025-26 record: 24-5

Stat to know: Jeremy Fears Jr. leads Division I in average assists, at 9.1 APG this season. He's on pace to be the first Division I player to average 15.0 PPG and 9.0 APG in a season since Ja Morant did it at Murray State in 2018-19.

What's next: Thursday vs. Rutgers, 8 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 12

2025-26 record: 25-4

Stat to know: This is Nebraska's second 25-win season in program history (it had 26 wins in 1990-91). The Cornhuskers have also won a program-record 14 games this season.

What's next: Tuesday at UCLA, 11 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 16

2025-26 record: 22-7

Stat to know: Texas Tech has three wins against AP top-five opponents this season, its most such wins in a season in program history. The Red Raiders are also just the fifth team in AP poll history to win multiple road games against top-five opponents in a calendar month (defeated Arizona on Feb. 14, Iowa State on Feb. 28), and the first to do it since Oregon in January 2022.

What's next: Tuesday vs. TCU, 7 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 10

2025-26 record: 22-7

Stat to know: Keaton Wagler has now scored 15 or more points in seven straight games against AP-ranked opponents, the longest such streak by a Big Ten freshman since Ohio State's Jared Sullinger in 2010-11 (eight games).

What's next: Tuesday vs. Oregon, 9 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 9

2025-26 record: 28-3

Stat to know: The Zags suffered their worst loss to Saint Mary's in the final regular-season conference rivalry on Saturday night, by 13 points.

What's next: Monday, March 9 vs. TBD (WCC tournament semifinal), 9 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 11

2025-26 record: 25-4

Stat to know: The Cavaliers are 1-32 all-time against AP No. 1 teams -- that lone win came in 1986 against North Carolina.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ACC Network

Previous ranking: 14

2025-26 record: 21-8

Stat to know: Kansas now has at least one 20-point loss in four straight seasons, its longest such streak since a five-season run from 1915-16 to 1919-20.

What's next: Tuesday at Arizona State, 9 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 8

2025-26 record: 22-7

Stat to know: Braden Smith is now fourth on the all-time assists lists in Division I men's college basketball, with 1,011. He trails Bobby Hurley (1,076 at Duke), Chris Corchiani (1,038 at NC State) and Ed Cota (1,030 at North Carolina).

What's next: Wednesday at Northwestern, 8:30 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 17

2025-26 record: 22-7

Stat to know: Alabama led for just 24 seconds against Tennessee on Saturday, the shortest amount of time leading in a win by an SEC team this season.

What's next: Tuesday at Georgia, 6:30 p.m., ESPN News

Previous ranking: 18

2025-26 record: 23-6

Stat to know: North Carolina now has 17 home wins on the season, tying with the 2011-12 season for the most such wins in program history. That 17-game home win streak is its longest since it won 23 straight from February 2016 to December 2017. It also makes the Tar Heels just one of two major-conference schools to remain unbeaten at home, alongside Duke (14-0).

What's next: Tuesday vs. Clemson, 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 15

2025-26 record: 23-6

Stat to know: St. John's defeated Villanova by 32 points on Saturday, after losing to UConn by 32 on Wednesday. This is the first time a Big East team has followed a 30-point loss with a 30-point win within a season, since Louisville did the same thing in February 2009 (lost to Notre Dame by 33 on Feb. 12 then beat DePaul by 45 on Feb. 15). Incidentally, that Louisville team was coached by Rick Pitino.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Georgetown, 7 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 21

2025-26 record: 29-0

Stat to know: The RedHawks are the fourth Division I team in the last 20 years to enter March unbeaten, joining 2013-14 Wichita State, 2014-15 Kentucky and 2020-21 Gonzaga. All three of those other teams remained unbeaten into the NCAA tournament.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Toledo, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 20

2025-26 record: 21-8

Stat to know: Arkansas suffered its largest loss as an AP-ranked opponent in program history on Saturday to Florida (111-77). It's the Razorbacks' second-largest margin of defeat in any game in the last 50 years, trailing a 37-point loss to then-AP No. 4 Cincinnati on Jan. 18, 1997.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: Unranked

2025-26 record: 27-4

Stat to know: Saint Mary's is 17-0 at home this season, tied with North Carolina for the second-most wins at home without a loss this season across Division I men's hoops. Only Saint Louis has more wins without a loss (18). The Gaels' 26 straight wins at home dating back to last season extend the longest home win streak in program history. More importantly, the Gaels defeated Gonzaga for a seventh time in five seasons. No other team has more than three wins over the Zags during that span (Purdue and UConn have each done it).

What's next: Monday, March 9 vs. TBD (WCC tournament semifinal), 11:30 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: Unranked

2025-26 record: 23-6

Stat to know: Miami has seen a plus-16 win increase from last season, the most in Division I.

What's next: Wednesday at SMU, 7 p.m., ACC Network

Previous ranking: 22

2025-26 record: 20-9

Stat to know: Ja'Kobi Gillespie is the fifth Tennessee player in the last 30 seasons with 25 points, five rebounds and five assists against an AP-ranked opponent, joining Dalton Knecht (2024), C.J. Watson (2005), Vincent Yarbrough (2002) and Brandon Wharton (1998).

What's next: Tuesday at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 25

2025-26 record: 22-7

Stat to know: Tyler Tanner has had 15 or more points and five or more assists in 14 games, breaking a tie with Scotty Pippen Jr. (2021-22) for the most such games by a Vanderbilt player in the past 30 seasons.

What's next: Tuesday at Ole Miss, 9 p.m., SEC Network+

Previous ranking: 23

2025-26 record: 26-3

Stat to know: Saint Louis has won 21 consecutive home games dating back to last season, its second-longest home win streak in the poll era (since 1948-49), trailing a 22-game run from November 1993 to December 1994.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m., CBSSN