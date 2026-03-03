Nate Ament out for Tennessee-South Carolina with leg injury

Tennessee's Nate Ament heads to the locker room with help after sustaining an apparent leg injury vs. Alabama. (0:52)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee freshman Nate Ament won't play Tuesday at South Carolina because of a leg injury that knocked him out of the 23rd-ranked Volunteers' loss to Alabama on Saturday.

Ament's right knee bent awkwardly after he became tangled in a scrum of players in the first half.

Tennessee officials said Monday the timetable for Ament's return is uncertain.

Ament, a 6-foot-10 forward, is averaging 17.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He leads Tennessee in rebounding and is the Vols' second-leading scorer.