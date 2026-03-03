No. 1 Duke clinches outright ACC title with rout of NC State

Cameron Boozer scores 26 points and grabs 9 rebounds as Duke locks up the ACC regular-season title with a win over NC State. (1:17)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Star freshman Cameron Boozer scored 26 points and top-ranked Duke shot 55.2% to beat NC State 93-64 on Monday night, securing the outright Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title.

The Blue Devils (28-2, 16-1 ACC) clinched the No. 1 seed for next week's league tournament with a weekend rout of No. 13 Virginia. Duke followed that by overwhelming the Wolfpack by hitting from outside against NC State's zone and also by getting into the paint area in what has become a trademark strength.

Boozer finished 8-for-10 from the field and 9-for-11 from the foul line while also grabbing nine rebounds -- and accumulating multiple long, thick scratches wrapping around his right shoulder amid physical second-half play.

Dame Sarr added 14 of his 16 points before halftime for Duke, which made 11 of 28 3-pointers.

The Blue Devils ran off a 9-0 burst to push to a double-digit lead late in the first half, followed by draining opposite corner 3s -- first by Sarr from the right side then by Nikolas Khamenia from the left -- for a 47-30 halftime lead.

Duke made its last five shots before the half then hit its first five out of the break -- including a 3-pointer from Isaiah Evans that made it 56-32 at the 17:32 mark -- to eliminate any lingering doubt.

Darrion Williams put up 17 points for the Wolfpack (19-11, 10-7), who continued a late-season slide in coach Will Wade's debut campaign. NC State shot 35.4% and made 7 of 29 3s en route to a fifth loss in six games, a skid that includes a 41-point defeat at then-No. 24 Louisville and last week's 29-point loss at Virginia.