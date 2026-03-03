No. 2 Arizona tops Iowa State to win outright Big 12 title

Open Extended Reactions

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Jaden Bradley scored 17 points, Motiejus Krivas had 13 and No. 2 Arizona clinched the outright Big 12 regular-season title with a 73-57 win over No. 6 Iowa State on Monday night.

The Wildcats (28-2, 15-2) secured at least a share of the conference crown by using big runs in each half to beat No. 14 Kansas 84-61 on Saturday.

Arizona earned it outright by smothering Iowa State defensively to give Tommy Lloyd his 140th victory, most in NCAA history in a coach's first five seasons.

"The Big 12 is the best basketball conference in the country," Lloyd said while addressing the home crowd after the game, "and to win it by a couple of games, it's pretty impressive. So take your hats off to these guys right here."

Coming off their first home loss of the season, the Cyclones (24-6, 11-6) labored against Arizona's physical defense, shooting 29% from the field, including 7-of-30 from 3-point range.

During his postgame news conference, Lloyd called out the narrative surrounding his team when discussing the Wildcats' toughness and physicality.

"I think the narrative that we were soft is lazy. I mean, look at our stats, look at our analytics -- we've always been a great rebounding team, we've always pounded the paint," Lloyd said. "If you want to just be lazy and not pay attention and say we're soft because we're on the West Coast, be lazy, and I'd love to play against you."

Tamin Lipsey led Iowa State with 17 points, but leading scorer Milan Momcilovic was held to five points on 2-of-8 shooting. The nation's best 3-point shooter at 51%, Momcilovic went 1-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Neither team could make much of anything, due to good defense and poor shooting.

Iowa State shot 9-of-33 from the field and 4-of-20 from 3 in the first half.

Arizona labored most of the half as the Cyclones focused on defending the paint before the Wildcats closed on a 15-3 run to lead 37-25 at halftime.

It only got worse for Iowa State to start the second half. The Cyclones missed their first eight shots as Arizona stretched the lead to 16.

Iowa State briefly found an offensive rhythm, using a 10-1 run to pull to within 44-37, but didn't hit a field goal for more than five minutes as Arizona stretched the lead back to 15.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.