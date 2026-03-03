Bruce Branch III latest 5-star recruit to choose BYU

Open Extended Reactions

Top-10 senior Bruce Branch III has committed to BYU, giving coach Kevin Young his third consecutive recruiting class with a five-star recruit.

Branch made his announcement Tuesday on ESPN's NBA Today.

Branch reclassified from the 2027 class into the senior class in November, when BYU quickly emerged as the favorite. He also took a visit to USC in recent weeks, but the Cougars have been the likely destination for most of the winter.

"I wanted to go to a place that felt like a family, had great academics, and was really focused on basketball," Branch told ESPN. "I can see myself leading this team to a championship. It just felt right."

Since Young took over in Provo in 2024, BYU has leaned heavily into building rosters around big wings, starting with Egor Demin in 2024-25 and continuing with AJ Dybantsa this season. Branch, a 6-foot-7 wing, will be the next in line.

"Their plan is to put me in a position to be the best version of myself," Branch said. "Coach talked about his experience coaching my archetype and how the type of player I am can be very successful in his system, and how it leads to winning, which is most important to me."

Branch said Young has laid out a vision to develop him during his time in Provo, using the aforementioned examples of Demin and Dybantsa, among others.

"He has a concrete plan in place that makes sense to me and is very clearly defined," Branch said. "I will be held accountable and develop every day. That's the position I want to be in.

"I think my ability to create for others, shoot the 3 off the dribble, off pick-and-rolls, or in catch-and-shoot situations reminds coach Young of players he has had in the past who have been successful. He speaks about Devin Booker, AJ, and Egor Denim. Paired with my defensive attributes, that's what coach Young wants in a player."

Branch was the No. 2 prospect in 2027 before moving into the 2026 class, where he currently ranks No. 6 in the SC Next 100. The Prolific Prep (Florida) product turned 17 in October, meaning he became eligible for the 2027 NBA draft following his reclassification.

He averaged 15.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game on the Adidas 3SSB circuit this past spring and summer for the Compton Magic program, shooting 39% from 3-point range, according to Synergy. He's also making 38% of his 3s at Prolific this season.

Branch shows length and offensive versatility that are impressive for a big wing. He can score from anywhere on the floor and could serve as a secondary ball-handler in the future. As he figures out how to better use his leverage and frame to deal with smaller defenders, Branch will develop into more of a ball-handler. He shoots well off the catch and attacks closeouts so he can get into his mid-range pull-up or drive to the rim.

Defensively, there is excellent upside with his 7-1 wingspan combined with his quickness and willingness to stay in front of the ball.

Branch is the third member of BYU's recruiting class, as former G League center Abdullah Ahmed moved up to join this year's team and junior college transfer KJ Perry enrolled early and is redshirting this season. Still in the Cougars' 2026 group are SC Next 100 forward Dean Rueckert and in-state center Will Openshaw.