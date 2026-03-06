Little Rock fires coach Darrell Walker after eight seasons

Open Extended Reactions

Little Rock has fired coach Darrell Walker after eight seasons, the school announced Friday.

The Trojans' season ended Wednesday with a first-round loss to Lindenwood in the Ohio Valley tournament. Despite being picked as the preseason favorite to win the league, they finished 12-20 overall and 9-11 in the OVC.

Walker went 113-133 during his time in Little Rock, highlighted by two regular-season titles and a CBI appearance in 2023-24.

A former New York Knicks first-round pick out of Arkansas, Walker spent 10 seasons playing for five NBA franchises and won an NBA championship with the Chicago Bulls in 1993.

Walker spent time as the head coach of the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards and also was the interim head coach of the Washington Mystics. His college coaching career started with two seasons at Clark Atlanta before being hired at Little Rock in 2018.