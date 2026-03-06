How Caleb Wilson's injury impacts UNC-Duke, NCAA tournament and NBA draft

Open Extended Reactions

The North Carolina Tar Heels were dealt a blow Friday when Caleb Wilson was ruled out for the season after undergoing surgery on a broken right thumb injury he sustained during practice Thursday.

The star freshman has been sidelined since the Feb. 10 loss at Miami, when he originally suffered a fracture to his left, non-shooting hand. He was "progressing" toward a return when he broke his thumb.

What does his absence mean for North Carolina's chances against Duke on Saturday (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) -- and through the NCAA tournament? What about Wilson's outlook in the 2026 NBA draft? ESPN's college basketball reporters Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf break down the impact for the Tar Heels, and ESPN's NBA draft analyst Jeremy Woo details how it could influence the draft.

What does this mean for North Carolina's chances against Duke?

Myron Medcalf: Having Wilson on the court would have changed the entire dynamic in the game.

Remember, the Tar Heels were down by 12 points entering halftime of the first game in Chapel Hill on Feb. 7. You could sense that the vibes in the building were tough -- until Wilson quickly scored, got a steal and scored on another layup seconds later on his team's first possessions after the break. That sequence changed the environment and boosted the energy in the building.

You could make the case that Cameron Boozer (24 points, 11 rebounds) met his match in Wilson, who was KenPom's MVP in that game after scoring 23 points and recording a ridiculous 158.0 offensive rating compared to Boozer's 107.0 that night.

On Saturday, the Tar Heels will miss the length, explosiveness and two-way playmaking of their brightest star against a Blue Devils team that looks even better than it did entering the first matchup. The good news is UNC is 5-1 without Wilson and sustained its top-50 defense during that stretch. But Duke is a different monster, and Boozer is a unique threat. North Carolina will have to turn this game into a battle that doesn't allow Duke to get comfortable in its offensive flow. Henri Veesaar might have to play the offensive and defensive game of his career to make that happen. The Tar Heels will need Jarin Stevenson, Seth Trimble, Derek Dixon and Jonathan Powell to force the Blue Devils into tough looks, too. That's a far more challenging feat without Wilson -- even though we're not sure how healthy and game-ready Wilson would have been if he had been available to play for the first time in nearly a month. His energy and physical impact on this matchup would have mattered either way, though.

North Carolina needed a miracle to win the first game. They'll have to walk on water for 40 minutes to do it again.

Jeff Borzello: It's unclear how much it actually changes UNC's bottom-line, given that Wilson wasn't a lock to play Saturday. But it makes what was already an uphill climb -- at Cameron Indoor Stadium, in Boozer's final home game, with the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament potentially on the line -- even more difficult.

Wilson is such a game changer at both ends of the floor because of his size, athleticism, ability in transition and motor that he seems to play with every minute of every game. While Boozer had great counting stats in the first meeting between the two teams (24 points, 11 rebounds), he wasn't nearly as efficient as he has been the rest of the campaign, taking 21 shots to get his points and turning the ball over four times. Much of that had to do with Wilson and the size of North Carolina's frontcourt alongside Veesaar and Stevenson.

Without Wilson, it's hard to see where Carolina has the advantage on Duke. The Tar Heels have improved defensively in recent weeks, but they're still susceptible to teams that can get hot from the perimeter. Duke isn't a high-volume perimeter team, but it has a slew of shooters, and it combines that 3-point ability with the best offensive rebounding and most efficient 2-point offense in the country. Hubert Davis will need huge performances from Trimble and Luka Bogavac on the perimeter, a sound effort from Dixon at point guard and Veesaar to hold his own in the post. It's a tall task.

play 0:17 Caleb Wilson makes a nice move to the rim Caleb Wilson shakes his defender and gets the floater to fall.

How does this impact North Carolina's ceiling in the NCAA tournament?

Medcalf: After that first Duke match-up, Wilson and the Tar Heels announced themselves as a team with the potential to beat anyone in the field. The Wilson news reverses that perception. Just two weeks ago, Davis said on his radio show that Wilson could do everything but shoot with a cast on his left hand. He was in practice dribbling, competing and defending -- and now this.

Wilson was the difference for North Carolina in its matchups against elite opponents. Look at his performances in the team's most impressive victories. He had 23 points in last month's win over Duke; 20 points in a January win over Virginia; 15 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists and 1 block in a December win over Kentucky; and 24 points in a November win over Kansas. He's the X factor, and now he's unavailable.

While the Tar Heels have steadied the ship without him, they lost by 24 points at NC State with Wilson and Veesaar injured last month. The floor is much lower without Wilson, and the burden is heavier for Veesaar and other veterans. The Tar Heels have been a quality team without Wilson, but they're far more vulnerable to an early upset without him.

Men's Tournament Challenge Sign up now to play the #1 Men's bracket game for FREE! $125,000 in prizes.

Play Men's Tournament Challenge

Borzello: With Wilson in the lineup,, Carolina had the potential to make a run in the tournament. He was remarkably consistent for a freshman, scoring 20 or more points in 17 of his first 23 games and ranking in the top 30 nationally in both scoring and rebounding before his injury. He gave Davis a legitimate top-five pick who could change games at both ends of the floor.

Without Wilson, the record looks fine in a vacuum: 5-1, with wins over Louisville, Virginia Tech and Clemson. But as Myron said, North Carolina also lost by 24 to NC State -- the Wolfpack's only win in the past month. According to CBB Analytics, the Tar Heels are worse both offensively and defensively when Wilson is off the floor; they force fewer steals, block fewer shots and are more reliant on their perimeter shooters. Since Wilson went out, they're down at No. 33 in BartTorvik's adjusted efficiency rankings, a notable drop-off from their No. 25 ranking in the first 23 games of the season.

In reality, they likely weren't a Final Four team with or without Wilson, but they had the ceiling of a team that could make a deep run with their most talented player on the floor. Wilson's injury drops them into a different bucket of teams come tournament time.

How could this impact Wilson's NBA draft outlook?

Jeremy Woo: Wilson did plenty to help himself during the regular season, with remarkably consistent production that solidified him for NBA teams as a top-five prospect. While he'll be deprived of the additional exposure the college postseason provides -- something that might have enhanced his chances of moving up from his current No. 4 spot on my projections -- NBA decision-makers have had plenty of exposure to Wilson already. His excellent showing against Boozer and Duke last month will remain front of mind for many.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Wilson is expected to be cleared during the predraft process, meaning he should have the opportunity to help himself in private workouts. However, the potential negative impact of a thumb injury on his jump shooting -- a key growth area that teams will want to get a better sense of projecting out -- could be a setback. Regardless, Wilson's stock is pretty firm, with his landing spot now hanging more on how the draft lottery ultimately falls.