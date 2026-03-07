Danny Hurley ejected in final second as UConn falls to Marquette

Dan Hurley addresses the technical foul that led to his ejection in UConn's 68-62 upset loss. (0:38)

Add another chapter to UConn coach Dan Hurley's combative history with officials just as March Madness is approaching.

Hurley was ejected from the fourth-ranked Huskies' 68-62 loss to Marquette on Saturday after picking up two technical fouls with one second remaining. Hurley argued that UConn's Silas Demary Jr. was fouled by Marquette's Ben Gold while driving to the basket with the Huskies trailing 64-62.

The Huskies coach approached John Gaffney and got his chest next to the official's right shoulder while voicing his displeasure. Hurley said he never bumped into Gaffney, though some replays suggested otherwise.

"You could screenshot whatever you want to screenshot," Hurley said. "I don't feel like I made any contact with John. I don't believe I did."

No foul was called on Demary's driving attempt. Marquette's Chase Ross got the rebound, was fouled and made four of six free throws to seal the victory that prevented UConn from sharing the Big East regular-season title with No. 18 St. John's. Two of the free throws were the result of the foul on the floor, and the other four were from the technical fouls.

Hurley said he yelled, "Foul! Foul!" toward the back of Gaffney's head arguing for a call on Gold. But he repeatedly said that he didn't believe he bumped into the official. Cameras showed Hurley shaking his head as he headed off the floor after the ejection.

The Big East fined Hurley $25,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, the conference announced Saturday night.

"We hold our coaches to high standards of sportsmanlike conduct during game competition, and inappropriate interactions with our officials will not be tolerated," Big East commissioner Val Ackerman said in a statement.

Since Hurley didn't believe he made any physical contact with the official, he didn't expect to face any additional discipline heading into the Big East tournament that starts Wednesday in New York. UConn is waiting to learn which team it will face in Thursday's quarterfinals.

"I've been ejected before, and I've been back out there," Hurley said. "It's not my first rodeo."

That's certainly true.

As Hurley has cemented his status as one of the game's top coaches by leading UConn to back-to-back national titles in 2023 and 2024, his frequent run-ins with officials have become regular sights on social media. Perhaps the most notable example came last year, when cameras showed Hurley vocally criticizing the officiating as he walked into the tunnel after UConn's NCAA tournament loss to Florida.

"Listen, the officiating for us, it is what it is in this league," Hurley said. "I'm not going to comment on that."

Hurley had just finished making that comment when he added that the second foul called on UConn's Tarris Reed Jr. on Saturday was "a joke" and "a really bad call."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.