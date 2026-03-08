Sources: Georgia Tech fires Damon Stoudamire after last-place ACC finish

Open Extended Reactions

Georgia Tech is dismissing men's basketball coach Damon Stoudamire, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

Stoudamire's tenure ends after a 12-game losing streak to close the season left Georgia Tech with an 11-20 record (2-16 ACC). He went 42-55 over three seasons with the Yellow Jackets.

The move comes at a time in which Georgia Tech has failed to find consistent success, making just one NCAA tournament appearance since 2010.

According to Stoudamire's contract, Georgia Tech is set to owe him $2.6 million over the next two years, a number that is subject to offset if he takes another job.

According to sources, Georgia Tech officials are steadfast in moving forward and remain committed to raising the program to a competitive level. It will mark a key moment early in the tenure of first-year athletic director Ryan Alpert, who was hired in July from Tennessee.

Stoudamire is a former star player at Arizona who had a lengthy NBA playing career. He came to Georgia Tech from the Boston Celtics, where he served as an assistant from 2021 to 2023. He also served as the head coach at Pacific for five seasons.

Stoudamire's tenure at Georgia Tech began with a 14-18 season in 2023-24, which included an upset of No. 7 Duke in his first ACC game. Georgia Tech went 17-17 in 2024-25 and received a bid to the NIT.

This season, Georgia Tech simply couldn't get out of its downward spiral. The Yellow Jackets' 94-68 loss to Virginia on Feb. 18, in which they trailed 42-9 at one point, was the low point during their losing streak to close the season.

With its 79-76 loss at Clemson on Saturday, Georgia Tech finished in last place in the ACC and did not earn a spot in the conference tournament.