Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan fire coaches on same day

Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan fired their basketball coaches on the same day, parting ways with former assistants under Michigan State coach Tom Izzo.

Eastern Michigan announced the school and coach Stan Heath agreed to part ways on Sunday. Western Michigan athletic director Dan Bartholomae said Dwayne Stephens would not return to coach the Broncos next season.

The Eagles and Broncos were both 10-21 overall and 4-14 in the Mid-American Conference this season, tying Northern Illinois for last place.

Heath and Stephens were previously assistants for the Spartans. Stephens also played for the program.

Heath, a former Eastern Michigan player, had a 57-99 record over four seasons with the Eagles. Stephens was 42-84 over four seasons.

Heath was previously the coach at Kent State, leading that MAC program to the Elite Eight in 2002. He also guided Arkansas to the NCAA Tournament in 2006 and 2007 and did the same at South Florida in 2012.

Stephens was on Izzo's staff for 19 seasons, including the last decade as an associate head coach. He has coached in six Final Fours, including 2003 when he was an assistant for Tom Crean at Marquette. Stephens also was an assistant at Oakland University.