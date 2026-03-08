Queens University earns NCAA tourney berth in first year eligible

Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Chris Ashby made 10 3-pointers and scored 34 points to lead Queens University to a men's NCAA tournament berth in its first year of eligibility with a 98-93 overtime win over Central Arkansas in the Atlantic Sun tournament despite allowing 49 points to Camren Hunter.

The third-seeded Royals (21-13) of Charlotte, North Carolina, survived a late second-half collapse Sunday and Hunter's heroics to reach the NCAA tournament in their fourth season of Division I play.

Queens University players celebrate their Atlantic Sun tournament title and a NCAA tournament berth in the school's first year eligible and fourth season of Division I play. Queens University

Queens had an 11-point lead with 3:25 remaining in regulation but couldn't handle the Bears' full-court pressure, turning the ball over five times while Hunter went on a 20-point scoring binge to tie the game at 82.

Ashby scored the first five points of overtime and the Royals kept the lead, making 9 of 10 free throws, including two more by Ashby for a 95-90 edge.

All of Ashby's shots came from beyond the arc, finishing with a tourney-record 10 made 3s on 19 attempts. Jordan Watford added 19 points, Nasir Mann 14 and Yoav Berman 10, while Avantae Parker collected 10 rebounds to go with eight points.

Hunter bested his career high by 16 points, hitting 17 of 30 shots and going 8-of-12 on 3-pointers on his way to his tournament-record total. Ty Robinson added 16 points and Javion Guy-King scored 10 for the Bears (22-12), who were also seeking their first NCAA berth.

The teams combined for 74 3-point attempts, with Queens making 16 of 38 and Central Arkansas 15 of 36.

Queens had a six-point lead in the first half before Central Arkansas closed the final 5½ minutes on a 12-2 run to take a 34-30 lead.