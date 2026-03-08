Michigan St.'s Fears gets tech for another kick at player's groin

Flashback: Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. is issued a technical foul after a backward kick to the groin area of Minnesota's Langston Reynolds. (0:28)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan State point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. drew attention for another kick toward an opponent's groin.

Fears was called for a technical after a video review Sunday that showed he swung his right leg backward and into Elliot Cadeau during the first half of the eighth-ranked Spartans' 90-80 loss at No. 3 Michigan.

"I got fouled, I should have probably just fell," Fears said after the game. "It's an unfortunate situation."

Spartans coach Tom Izzo said he didn't think Fears kicked Cadeau on purpose. Izzo, though, added that he "chewed him out about it" during the game.

"Nobody is tougher on him than me," he said. "Nobody will be tougher on him than me."

In the emotionally charged first half, the Wolverines were called for two technical fouls as officials tried to keep the rivals in check.

When the Wolverines won the first matchup earlier this season, Fears appeared to intentionally trip preseason All-America forward Yaxel Lendeborg and Michigan coach Dusty May said there were several dangerous plays in the game.

During an in-game interview on CBS, Izzo said Fears is under a microscope because of what was said following the previous game.

"I told him I don't even want him breathing wrong," Izzo said.

After the game, Izzo had more to say.

"I'm sick of it being one-sided," he said. "That's what upset me about the first time. Fears will get his lunch from me. I wonder if some of their guys will get their lunch from what happened in the first game that didn't get public."

During the postgame handshake, May said Izzo congratulated him on winning the Big Ten championship.

"I think it's a great rivalry," May said. "I think it's a lot of fun."

In a game at Minnesota, Fears swung his leg backward to hit Langston Reynolds' groin area and was called for a foul -- and a technical on review.

He was scrutinized again in the following game when Illinois coach Brad Underwood asked officials to review whether Fears intentionally tripped David Mirkovic after Fears stopped in front of him, but Underwood didn't win the appeal.

Fears, who scored 22 points and had nine assists Sunday, has had a breakout season in his third year at Michigan State after bouncing back last season from a near-death experience.

His freshman year was cut short because he needed a three-hour surgery to remove a bullet from his left thigh. While hanging out with friends on Dec. 23, 2023, during a holiday break from the team, Fears and a 19-year-old woman were shot by a male with a handgun after the man entered a residence and opened fire before fleeing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.