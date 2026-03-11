Syracuse fires coach Adrian Autry after missing NCAAs again

Open Extended Reactions

Syracuse fired men's basketball coach Adrian Autry on Wednesday, bringing an end to his three-year tenure in charge of the Orange in which they did not reach the NCAA tournament.

Their season ended Tuesday with an 86-69 loss to SMU in the first round of the ACC tournament. The Orange lost six straight games to end the season, finishing 15-17 overall (6-12 ACC).

"I don't shy away from the job that I did," Autry said in his postgame news conference after the loss to the Mustangs. "I'm harder on myself than anybody. I didn't get the results that we wanted."

Autry was promoted in 2023 as Jim Boeheim's successor, replacing the Hall of Famer after his 47 years at the helm. Autry played under Boeheim at Syracuse from 1990 to 1994 then coached under him for 12 years from 2011 to 2023, the last seven years as his associate head coach.

The school said it is planning a national search for its next coach.

"This is one of the most storied programs in college basketball, and we intend to hire a proven winner who will build on that legacy," Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said in a statement. "We are looking for a coach who can recruit at the highest level, develop players and compete for championships, conference and national. Syracuse fans deserve nothing less, and that is exactly what we are going to deliver."

Autry's first season as head coach was his best, as he led the Orange to 20 wins and an 11-9 record in the ACC. They finished tied for fifth in the league and notched a win over ACC champion North Carolina down the stretch.

Syracuse was unable to replicate that success, however, finishing 14-19 last year and 15-17 this season, placing 14th in the ACC each year. The program raised its NIL budget for this season, and there was enough on-paper talent to push for an NCAA tournament bid. But after mid-February wins over California and SMU put Syracuse on the bubble, the Orange didn't win a game the rest of the way.

In three seasons, Autry went 49-48 and failed to reach the postseason.

The plan had been for Wildhack to fire Autry and for the incoming athletic director to make the next hire. Wildhack announced his retirement in February; he is planning to leave the school on July 1.