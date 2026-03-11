Sources: Oregon St. hiring Michigan's Justin Joyner as coach

Open Extended Reactions

Oregon State is hiring Michigan assistant Justin Joyner as its next head coach, sources told ESPN.

Joyner has spent the past two seasons under Dusty May at Michigan, helping build the Wolverines into a national championship contender this season. After the program went 8-24 the season before May arrived, the Wolverines went 27-10 last year, advancing to the Sweet 16.

They're 29-2 this season, securing the outright Big Ten regular-season title by four games and trending toward a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Joyner joined May's staff after seven seasons at Saint Mary's, where he worked under Randy Bennett. During Joyner's time in Moraga, the Gaels went 171-60 and played in four NCAA tournaments.

A California native who played his college ball at UC Santa Barbara, Joyner replaces Wayne Tinkle, who was let go after 12 seasons in Corvallis. In Tinkle's tenure, Oregon State made two NCAA tournament appearances, including an Elite Eight run in 2021.

Oregon State, which has spent the past two seasons playing in the West Coast Conference after the collapse of the old Pac-12, will return to a full Pac-12 schedule next season. The Beavers will be joined in the new-look league by Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, San Diego State, Texas State, Utah State and Washington State.