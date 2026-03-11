When is March Madness bracket released? Selection Sunday FAQ

Open Extended Reactions

Let the madness begin.

Do the Florida Gators have enough to repeat as national champions? Or will they stumble on their path to the Final Four in Indianapolis? The 68-team field for the 2026 NCAA men's basketball tournament will be revealed on Selection Sunday. The "College GameDay" crew will break down the bracket and analyze each matchup.

On the women's side, the defending national champion UConn Huskies are six wins away from their 13th NCAA title and seventh perfect season. Will they coast to the championship in Phoenix, the site of the 2026 Women's Final Four, or will another team be the last one standing? Only the best clubs will make up the full 68-team women's bracket.

Check out key facts about ESPN's coverage of Selection Sunday below:

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch reactions and breakdowns of both brackets on ESPN, in the ESPN App and in the NCAA men's basketball and NCAA women's basketball streaming hubs.

What is the full schedule?

*All times Eastern

Sunday

6 p.m.: "SportsCenter" on ESPN

7 p.m.: "Bracketology Presented by Lowe's" on ESPN

8 p.m.: "NCAA Women's Selection Special" on ESPN

9 p.m.: "Women's Bracketology" on ESPN

9 p.m.: "WBIT Selection" in the ESPN App

Tuesday

5:30 p.m.: "NIT Preview" on ESPN2

ESPN Tournament Challenge bracket games

The ESPN Men's and Women's Tournament Challenge games are now open for fans to create bracket entries and join or start groups.

How can fans access more college basketball coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN men's college basketball and ESPN women's college basketball hub pages for more updates and information.