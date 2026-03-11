2-seed McNeese tops 1-seed Stephen F. Austin for Southland title

McNeese celebrate its victory over Stephen F. Austin to win the Southland conference title and advance to the NCAA tournament. (0:57)

LAKE CHARLES, La. -- Javohn Garcia scored a career-high 31 points and made five 3-pointers, and No. 2 seed McNeese beat top-seeded Stephen F. Austin 76-59 on Wednesday to claim the Southland tournament championship and a bid to the NCAA tournament.

McNeese (28-5) became the first team in 10 years to reach and win three straight Southland tournament title games since Stephen F. Austin did so from 2013 to 2016.

Garcia finished 11-of-18 from the floor and grabbed five rebounds in 33 minutes -- a day after playing 48 minutes in a triple-overtime win over UT Rio Grande Valley. Larry Johnson added 18 points and Tyshawn Archie had 17.

McNeese did not trail, jumping to a 29-20 lead behind five 3-pointers from Garcia. The Cowboys went into the break ahead 42-25.

Keon Thompson, the conference player of the year, led the Lumberjacks (28-5) with 18 points, while Kam Burton added 10. Stephen F. Austin shot 37% from the floor and 24% from behind the arc.

The Cowboys return to the NCAA tournament for the fifth time in program history.