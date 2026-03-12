Lehigh upends BU in Patriot League tournament final

Lehigh reaches the NCAA tournament for the first time since the Mountain Hawks beat Duke in 2012 and the fans want a piece of the Blue Devils again. (0:22)

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Nasir Whitlock scored 18 points, Joshua Ingram and Edouard Benoit each added 15, and second-seeded Lehigh beat No. 4 seed Boston University 74-60 on Wednesday night to win the Patriot League tournament and clinch its first NCAA tournament berth since 2012.

Hank Alvey added 14 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks for Lehigh (18-16).

Ingram hit a 3-pointer and Whitlock followed with a step-back jumper to make it 13-12, and the Mountain Hawks led the rest of the way.

Ben Defty made 8 of 11 shots and finished with 21 points and eight rebounds for BU (17-17). Michael McNair added 14 points, Chance Gladden 11 and Donte Tisinger Jr. 10.

Gladden hit a logo 3-pointer at the buzzer Sunday to help BU beat No. 1 seed Navy 73-72.

The Terriers won the 2020 conference tournament, but the ensuing NCAA tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.