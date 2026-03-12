Nate Ament set to play for Tennessee in SEC tournament

Open Extended Reactions

Tennessee star freshman Nate Ament will return to the lineup for the No. 25 Volunteers against Auburn in Thursday's SEC quarterfinals.

Ament, who has missed the past two games with a leg injury that he suffered against Alabama on Feb. 28, was listed as available on the SEC availability report.

A source told ESPN that it was uncertain how much Ament will play against Auburn.

Ament is a projected top-10 pick in the upcoming NBA draft and is Tennessee's second-leading scorer behind Ja'Kobi Gillespie. Ament, a 6-foot-10 forward who has impressed with his versatility and shooting stroke, is averaging 17.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

His return looms large for Auburn, which is on the NCAA tournament bubble. While a flurry of results in other conference tournaments Wednesday helped Auburn's case for a bid, a win would be significant for the Tigers' NCAA chances.

Ament scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds against Auburn earlier this year in a 77-69 Volunteers win. He shot 4-of-16 from the field in that game.

He left the Alabama game after an awkward fall and missed subsequent games against South Carolina and Vanderbilt.