Clemson's Carter Welling done for season with torn ACL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Clemson said forward Carter Welling tore the ACL in his right knee in its opening game of the ACC tournament Wednesday.

Welling was hurt when he attempted to drive late in the first half of a second-round win against Wake Forest when he collapsed to the court.

The 6-foot-11, 240-pound junior was helped from the court and later had a brace on his right leg and crutches. He had an MRI on Thursday.

Welling has averaged 10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the fifth-seeded Tigers, who are headed to the NCAA tournament. The program announced Welling's diagnosis before Thursday's quarterfinal against No. 19 North Carolina.