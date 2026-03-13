Big 12 to swap LED glass court for hardwood in semis, final

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark joins Pat McAfee to explain the decision to swap the LED glass court for hardwood for the remainder of the conference tournament. (1:07)

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Big 12 will transition back to a traditional hardwood court for the remainder of its conference tournament at T-Mobile Center after the innovative LED glass court it was using led to some slipping and grip issues for players.

"After consultation with the coaches of our four Semifinal teams, I have decided that in order to provide our student-athletes with the greatest level of comfort on a huge stage this weekend, we will transition to a hardwood court for the remainder of the Tournament," commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement after the quarterfinals concluded Thursday night. "We look forward to a great Semifinals and Championship Game."

While innovative for its ability to show various graphics in real time, the LED court saw some players slipping on it and struggling for grip during the tournament's opening rounds, as well as during the women's tournament here last week.

Notably, Texas Tech star Christian Anderson, projected as the No. 16 pick in ESPN's most recent NBA mock draft, fell and injured his groin in the second half of a loss Thursday to Iowa State.

"Obviously the floor is a bit slippery, so I think I just kind of misstepped or did a movement that caused me to slip and kind of ended up in a little unnatural position," he said. "That's what it was."

Added Red Raiders coach Grant McCasland: "It's definitely different. It's obviously a different surface than we're used to playing on, and there were some challenging movements today, is what I would say. I think with size around the basket it's not [a big issue] but the quickness of guard play, and stop-and-start action -- it just has a different response than what we're used to."

But it's worth noting that slips can occur on any surface, including a traditional hardwood court.

The LED court the Big 12 had been using had the ability to do things like show various graphics in real time that traditional hard courts cannot. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Nevertheless, Kansas coach Bill Self applauded the Big 12's decision to change courts.

"I think it's the right thing to do," he said Thursday night.

The Big 12, considered the standout basketball conference in the country all season, will feature a pair of blockbuster matchups Friday night in the semifinals: No. 7 Iowa State against No. 2 Arizona in the first game, and No. 5 Houston against No. 14 Kansas in the second.

Representatives from every NBA team are on hand this week to take in the action, with 10 different players from the conference featuring in the first round of ESPN's most recent mock draft -- including Kansas guard Darryn Peterson at No. 1, BYU forward AJ Dybantsa at No. 2 and Houston guard Kingston Flemings at No. 5.

"The focus now needs to be on four of the best teams in the country and not the court," Yormark told ESPN of the decision. "I look forward to a great semifinals and championship."

ESPN's Pete Thamel contributed to this report.