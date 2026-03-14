UCLA loses Bilodeau but ousts Michigan St. in Big Ten quarters

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Donovan Dent had 23 points and 12 assists, Trent Perry added 22 points, and UCLA held off No. 8 Michigan State 88-84 in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals Friday night despite losing star Tyler Bilodeau to a right leg injury.

Bilodeau had to be helped off the court late in the first half and spent the second on the sideline with his right knee wrapped. Bruins coach Mick Cronin all but ruled out Bilodeau for the semifinals against No. 18 Purdue on Saturday, saying it would take "literally a miracle for him to play."

Cronin was hopeful that Bilodeau has "some sort of sprain" rather than a more serious injury and said he would have more imaging. But exactly how long he will be out was unclear.

"My concern is for him and his career and how it affects his teammates because I don't base my career off wins and losses," Cronin said. "Legacy is the most overrated thing in life."

Bilodeau, meanwhile, said: "I'm good."

UCLA's Tyler Bilodeau is likely to miss Saturday's Big Ten semifinals after he went down with a noncontact right leg injury in the first half Friday night, coach Mick Cronin said. Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire

Bilodeau went down clutching his right knee when his leg buckled as he tried to defend Carson Cooper in the post. The noncontact injury happened away from the ball with 3:33 remaining and the Bruins leading 35-23.

The team's leading scorer and rebounder, Bilodeau made both of his shots and had five points in 10 minutes.

"My initial reaction, I just really prayed that he was OK, and I'm glad that he's OK," Perry said. "Again, like I said, it's a team effort. We had guys step up."

The Bruins (23-10) led by 15 points early in the second half and withstood several big pushes down the stretch.

They were clinging to an 82-80 lead when Brandon Williams scored on a fast-break layup to make it a four-point game with 25 seconds remaining. Cooper made a layup for Michigan State with 12 seconds left. UCLA's Perry immediately answered with two free throws.

Jeremy Fears Jr. then drove for a layup to cut it to 86-84 with six seconds remaining. But Perry sealed the win with two more free throws.

Fears had 21 points and 13 assists for the Spartans (25-7). Cooper and Kur Teng scored 13 apiece.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.