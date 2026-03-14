Belmont won't play in NIT after coach Casey Alexander's exit

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Belmont, which is losing longtime coach Casey Alexander to Kansas State, won't participate in the postseason NIT, the university announced Saturday.

The Bruins won the regular-season Missouri Valley Conference title before losing to Drake in the conference tournament.

Alexander, who led the Bruins to 166 wins and four conference titles in seven seasons, agreed to a five-year deal with Kansas State that will pay him $3.3 million for the upcoming season with subsequent $50,000 annual raises.

"In light of recent developments, Belmont University men's basketball has elected not to participate in the Postseason NIT," Belmont said in a statement. "We appreciate the meaningful dialogue and consideration postseason tournament committees have extended Belmont throughout the year."

Alexander, 53, is 303-180 in 15 years as a head coach, including stops at Stetson and Lipscomb before Belmont. He won at least 20 games in each of his seven seasons with Belmont.